Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos injury list and potential return dates as 10 miss Super League clash

Injuries have taken an early-season toll on both teams ahead of Leeds Rhinos’ trip to Leigh Leopards on Friday.
By Peter Smith
Published 7th Mar 2024, 19:28 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 19:42 GMT

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki and winger Derrell Olphers have been named in Rhinos’ initial squad after injury, but six members of the first team squad are ruled out because of injury or suspension. Prop Tom Amone’s return from a ban is a boost for Leigh, who have four players on the casualty list. Here’s who will be missing for the Betfred Super League round four clash and when they could be back in action.

Both teams will be witrhout first-choice players, particularly in the pack, when they meet at Leigh Sports Village on Friday.

1. Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos

Both teams will be witrhout first-choice players, particularly in the pack, when they meet at Leigh Sports Village on Friday. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The winger suffered a grade two calf muscle tear in last week's defeat at St Helens and is facing at least six weeks on the sidelines.

2. John Asiata (Leopards)

The winger suffered a grade two calf muscle tear in last week's defeat at St Helens and is facing at least six weeks on the sidelines. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The second-rower will serve a one-game ban on Friday after an incident against Catalans Dragons last week. He will be available to face his old club St Helens in Super League round five.

3. James Bentley (Rhinos)

The second-rower will serve a one-game ban on Friday after an incident against Catalans Dragons last week. He will be available to face his old club St Helens in Super League round five. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Like Asiata, the former Leeds winger sustained a grade two calf muscle tear against St Helens last week and is set for at least six weeks out of action.

4. Tom Briscoe (Leopards)

Like Asiata, the former Leeds winger sustained a grade two calf muscle tear against St Helens last week and is set for at least six weeks out of action. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Picked up a two-match suspension after being sin-binned in the defeat at Hull KR two weeks ago, so will be available for next Friday's visit of St Helens.

5. James Donbaldson (Rhinos)

Picked up a two-match suspension after being sin-binned in the defeat at Hull KR two weeks ago, so will be available for next Friday's visit of St Helens. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger underwent knee surgery last month and is two weeks into an expected six-week recovery, so could be available by the middle of next month.

6. David Fusitu'a (Rhinos)

The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger underwent knee surgery last month and is two weeks into an expected six-week recovery, so could be available by the middle of next month. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Super LeagueMikolaj OledzkiRhinosLeigh