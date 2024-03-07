Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos injury list and potential return dates as 10 miss Super League clash

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki and winger Derrell Olphers have been named in Rhinos’ initial squad after injury, but six members of the first team squad are ruled out because of injury or suspension. Prop Tom Amone’s return from a ban is a boost for Leigh, who have four players on the casualty list. Here’s who will be missing for the Betfred Super League round four clash and when they could be back in action.