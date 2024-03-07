Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos injury list and potential return dates as 10 miss Super League clash

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki and winger Derrell Olphers have been named in Rhinos’ initial squad after injury, but six members of the first team squad are ruled out because of injury or suspension. Prop Tom Amone’s return from a ban is a boost for Leigh, who have four players on the casualty list. Here’s who will be missing for the Betfred Super League round four clash and when they could be back in action.
1. Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos
Both teams will be witrhout first-choice players, particularly in the pack, when they meet at Leigh Sports Village on Friday. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. John Asiata (Leopards)
The winger suffered a grade two calf muscle tear in last week's defeat at St Helens and is facing at least six weeks on the sidelines. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. James Bentley (Rhinos)
The second-rower will serve a one-game ban on Friday after an incident against Catalans Dragons last week. He will be available to face his old club St Helens in Super League round five. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Tom Briscoe (Leopards)
Like Asiata, the former Leeds winger sustained a grade two calf muscle tear against St Helens last week and is set for at least six weeks out of action. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
5. James Donbaldson (Rhinos)
Picked up a two-match suspension after being sin-binned in the defeat at Hull KR two weeks ago, so will be available for next Friday's visit of St Helens. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
6. David Fusitu'a (Rhinos)
The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger underwent knee surgery last month and is two weeks into an expected six-week recovery, so could be available by the middle of next month. Photo: Simon Hulme