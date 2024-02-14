Leigh Leopards supporting ex-Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers star Zak Hardaker after drink drive incident

Hardaker was disqualified from driving for three years following an appearance at Leeds Magistrates’ Court. The 32-year-old joined Leigh from Leeds ahead of the 2023 campaign and helped them win the Challenge Cup in his debut season.

Man of Steel in 2015, Hardaker was a three-time Super Leaguie with Leeds, but his career has been marred by a series of off-field incidents including a doping ban which kept him out of Tigers’ Grand Final defeat by Rhinos in 2017. A Leigh statement issued on Wednesday said: “Leopards are aware of a drink drive incident involving Zak Hardaker. The club was made aware of the situation at the earliest opportunity and has supported Zak since and will continue to do so. The club will be making no further comment.”