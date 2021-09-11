Leigh Centurions v Wakefield Trinity: Willie Poching looking for in-form Trinity to finish on a high

Available: Wakefield forward Tinirau Arona. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Trinity have won four of their five games since Poching took over from Chris Chester last month.

Poching is yet to have formal talks with the club over taking the role on a permanent basis, but insisted he is relaxed about that and more concerned with ensuring Trinity finish with two more wins.

Last week’s defeat of Huddersfield Giants avenged the result which cost Chester his job and Trinity have also beaten high-flying Warrington Wolves and top-six contenders Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos.

In the frame: Wakefield Trinity's Innes Senior is available for selection after missing Magic Weekend.

They visit Betfred Super League’s bottom club Leigh Centurions tomorrow before completing their campaign at home to Hull next weekend.

Poching said there has been “no time frame” given over when a decision will be made on a permanent appointment.

The club are speaking to other candidates, but Poching is happy to let team performances do his talking at this stage.

“We have set a standard, especially defensively,” the former Trinity player said of recent matches.

In the squad: Trinity's Liam Kay.

“We’ve shown an attitude not just the coaching staff, but the playing group themselves are really proud of. They come off the field knowing they have given everything defensively.

“A lot of our success has been built on the back of that and that has to continue.

“That has got to be our foundation for the next two games.”

Leigh have won only once this year and are doomed to relegation, but gave Trinity a fright at Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue, earlier in the season.

“They have some dangers,” Poching warned.

“They play with the football and move it around.

“We didn’t prepare quite as well as we should have last time and we’ve been trying to rectify that this week.

“They are playing their last home game and like every group, they will want to finish as strongly as they can.

“We have to be on guard and go out as focused and ready as we can be.

“We want to finish our season strong as well.”

Trinity are without winger Tom Johnstone who suffered a head injury against Salford last week.

Innes Senior, who missed the Magic Weekend game through injury, is included in Trinity’s initial 21-man squad and could take over from Johnstone, though Liam Kay - who has been playing at hooker in recent weeks - is another option.

Tinirau Arona is available after recovering from coronavirus.

Also in contention for a call-up are Josh Wood and Brad Walker - who can both play at hooker - and Yusuf Aydin.

Leigh Centurions: from Brierley, Thornley, Mellor, Hood, Hellewell, Thompson, Bell, Gerrard, Ellis, Mason, Sidlow, Mullen, Brand, Elliot, Butler, Ashworth, Logan, Stone, Whitbread.

Wakefield Trinity: from Lyne, Kaym Miller, Lino, Fifita, K Wood, Arona, Tanginoa, Westerman, Pitts, Battye, Batchelor, Green, Senior, Crowther, Arundel, J Wood, B Walker, Aydin, Kershaw, Hampshire.