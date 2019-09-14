Leigh Centurions v Featherstone Rovers: Ryan Carr’s men fired up ahead of play-off showdown

BOSS RYAN Carr says Featherstone Rovers are in a good place ahead of tomorrow’s elimination play-off at Leigh Centurions (3pm).

Rovers finished fifth in the Betfred Championship, one spot and two points behind tomorrow’s hosts. Last Sunday’s controversial 26-24 defeat by Toulouse Olympique, after Rovers had a last-gasp touchdown ruled out, cost them home advantage in tomorrow’s tie, but Carr said: “We are happy we are in with a chance and we are looking forward to it.

“We’ve given ourselves a chance with what we’ve done from February to now and it all starts again.”

Rovers will be playing sudden-death rugby, away from home, all the way through, but Carr feels their form is good enough to make an impact in the play-offs.

“We’ve had a couple of losses in the last few weeks, but York away could have gone either way and it was the same last Sunday,” he said.

“I’ve been really happy with how we’ve been playing. The boys have been really consistent with their effort and in the way they have conducted themselves.

“We are excited for this one and we’ll be fired up and ready to go against really strong opposition.”

Of having to travel, Carr said: “We’ll have a great following and that’ll be good for us. We just want to play well, we are excited to be in the finals and we are ready to roll.”

Rovers have signed Italian international prop Alec Susino from Barrow Raiders on a one-year contract.