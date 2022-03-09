UP AND RUNNING: Leeds Rhinos finally opened their Super League 2022 account with victory over neighbours Wakefield Trinity Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

It was disappointing being sin-binned for a high tackle in the match at Wakefield last week and now I’ve got a one-game suspension I feel like I have let the lads down.

It was a complete accident and probably an inch away from being a perfect tackle.

My thinking was, I was trying to change the momentum of the game.

Wakefield had got on a bit of a roll at that point and scored a try and I was attempting to stop their progression.

It is a game of inches and an inch lower it would have been a perfect tackle.

It would have stopped their surge, got them off the front foot and given everyone on our side a lift.

Unfortunately, I didn’t get it quite right and it’s disappointing that what was meant as a positive action has turned into a negative.

I wanted to play every game this year, that was one of my goals, so it is frustrating to have to sit one out, especially after a win and when I am fully fit.

But, as I said a few weeks ago, I think the RFL are doing the right thing by clamping down on any tackles to the head.

They have got a job to do and we’ve had a case very close to us with Stevie Ward.

We’re all aware of the troubles he is going through with his head injury and what an impact it has had on his life.

It is bigger than rugby league; it’s about people’s quality of life after playing.

The refs have got a job to do to look after us and that’s what they are doing. I might not like it now, but in 20 years’ time I’ll be thankful.

It’s nice to have got a win as captain at last.

There’s definitely a good feeling around the place this week after the Wakefield game and we had a really good training session on Monday and everyone was bouncing around.

It is hard to stay positive when things are going wrong. We have done a good job but, when you get a win, all that takes care of itself.

Hopefully, we can go on a bit of a run now, but we will have to be good to beat Hull FC this week.

I was at their game against Castleford for the Super League Show and, with us playing them the week after, I wasn’t sure if I wanted them to win or lose!

If they lose, they’ll come out firing and if they win, they are on a roll and that’ll give them confidence.

Sometimes complacency can kick in after a couple of wins; you feel like you are going well and you paper over some cracks.

All of a sudden, you get a loss and everyone has to knuckle down and go back to basics.

We’ve already seen how close the league is and everyone can beat everyone this year.

If you don’t turn up fully committed and ready to do the tough stuff, you’ll get beaten.

It is always a tough game against Hull and it won’t be any different this week but, I think, we are in a good place.

I really enjoyed doing the Super League Show and that’s something I would like to do more of.

I think the more exposure I get as an individual is better for me and for the club.

Like doing this column for the Evening Post, it is good to be able to speak about how we are going and give the fans a bit of an insight into what goes on behind the scenes.

That’s better for the game and I think it grows the game as well.

Our sport needs and deserves all the exposure it can get and it is good to be a part of that.

I also want to say congratulations to the Rhinos wheelchair team who began their season with a good win last Sunday and Rhinos Netball as well, for their victory in their first game in Leeds.

It was a good weekend for the club all round.

Our women’s team begin their season on Saturday in the Challenge Cup, away to Huddersfield Giants. That’s being played as a curtain-raiser to Giants’ Super League game against Castleford, so it’s a good opportunity for the women’s side.

I’d like to get down and watch some of their games this year, if our schedules align.