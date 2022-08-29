Leeds rugby league team withdraw from National Conference
Leeds club Hunslet Warriors are understood to have withdrawn from the community rugby league’s flagship National Conference just a week before the end of the season.
Warriors have not played since a 34-12 home defeat by Crosfield on August 13.
A subsequent Division Two fixture against Heworth and rearranged meeting with Normanton Knights were postponed because Warriors were unable to raise a side.
Warriors also failed to get a team together for the original game against Normanton in June and a trip to Clock Face Miners at the start of this month.
Conference League chairman Trevor Hunt said Warriors’ plight will be discussed at a management meeting on Tuesday.
Warriors’ scheduled fixture at Beverley on Saturday has been listed as postponed.
The south Leeds side are second from bottom in the Conference’s third tier, having won four, drawn two and lost 16 of the fixtures they have fulfilled this term.
Meanwhile, East Leeds will aim to clinch the Conference Division Three title when they play host to Millom in their final game of the season, on Saturday.
Easts have led the table throughout the campaign, but a couple of recent defeats allowed second-placed Waterhead Warriors to close the gap.
Both clubs have already secured promotion and Easts will be crowned champions if they beat Millom, who are eighth in the 12-team division.
Defeat for Easts would mean Waterhead can snatch top spot if they win at Bentley by a big enough margin to wipe out an inferior points’ deficit of 21.
Stanningley play host to Skirlaugh on Saturday in a shootout for the final place in the Division One play-offs.
Stanningley go into the final round a point behind their sixth-placed Hull visitors.
Oulton Raiders separate the two on the table, but completed their campaign when they lost 22-18 at home to Wigan St Patricks last week.
Hunslet Club Parkside still have work to do to secure second spot in the Premier Division.
They close their regular season at Wath Brow Hornets on Saturday and could be overhauled if they lose and Lock Lane win at West Hull, who are already certain of finishing top.