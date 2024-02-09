Leeds rugby league club mourn Wembley star
Lee played on the left-wing in Hunslet’s 20-16 defeat by Wigan in the 1965 Challenge Cup final at the national stadium. A club statement said: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of former player Barry Lee. Barry was well respected by his Hunslet RLFC family both on and off the field. Our deepest sympathy and condolences to his wife Gwen and all the family at this sad time.”
Two years ago, Lee was presented with the jersey he wore at Wembley by Wigan’s full-back Ray Ashby, who shared the Lance Todd Trophy as player of the match with Hunslet’s Brian Gabbitas. Lee had stashed the item unseen in a drawer, but his wife retrieved it and – helped by author Laurie Baker – had it framed to be handed back to the former number five at the ex-Parkside Former Players’ Association annual reunion.