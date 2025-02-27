Leeds rugby league club boost squad as Australian hooker joins Hunslet from Super League side
An Australian forward could make his Hunslet RLFC debut this weekend after joining them from Huddersfield Giants.
Hooker Thomas Deakin has been dual-registered with Hunslet and is in contention for Sunday’s visit of Widnes Vikings in the 1895 Cup. The 23-year-old joined Giants from Sydney Roosters ahead of last season on a two-year deal.
He made eight Betfred Super League appearances in 2024 - five of them in the starting side - and was the unused 18th man when Giants lost at Leigh Leopards last Sunday. Hookers Kobe Rugless and Cam Berry are both on Hunslet’s long-term injury list.
