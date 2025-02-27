An Australian forward could make his Hunslet RLFC debut this weekend after joining them from Huddersfield Giants.

Hooker Thomas Deakin has been dual-registered with Hunslet and is in contention for Sunday’s visit of Widnes Vikings in the 1895 Cup. The 23-year-old joined Giants from Sydney Roosters ahead of last season on a two-year deal.

He made eight Betfred Super League appearances in 2024 - five of them in the starting side - and was the unused 18th man when Giants lost at Leigh Leopards last Sunday. Hookers Kobe Rugless and Cam Berry are both on Hunslet’s long-term injury list.