A Leeds club have launched a bid to enter the third tier of professional rugby league.

The RFL are accepting applications to join Betfred League One from 2025 and Bramley Buffaloes say they will apply. Buffaloes rose from the ashes of the former professional Bramley club which folded at the end of the 1999 season.

Buffaloes now play at Bramley Phoenix Rugby Union Club, in Grosmont Terrace and are top of the community’s game’s Yorkshire Men’s League Division Three, but a statement on the club’s website confirmed they have “submitted an official expression of interest” over returning to the semi-professional ranks.

Bramley Buffaloes' Danny O'Connor and Paul Drake lift the trophy after beating Huddersfield Underbank Rangers in the Conference National Grand Final in 2009. Picture by Vaughn Ridley/SWpix.com.

“A working group has already been established to investigate the feasibility of the application, ensuring key criteria are met, as well as the financial implications of climbing the divisions,” it said. “Should the Buffs’ application be successful, we look forward to renewing local rivalries with Hunslet and the other professional clubs we’ve faced since our inception almost 150 years ago.”

Bramley Buffaloes chairman Martyn Cheney said: “The decision to express our interest in becoming the 12th team in Betfred League One hasn’t been taken lightly and we understand there will be many challenges associated with this bid. Nevertheless, the due diligence carried out by our working group will ensure the club takes the best option for all parties as we embark on this exciting new venture. We look forward to the weeks and months ahead and are hopeful a strategy can be put in place which allows professional rugby league to return to Bramley.”