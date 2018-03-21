Yorkshire Cup stars to go on parade at Elland Road – 30 years on

FORMER STARS of Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers will be on parade at Elland Road tomorrow – 30 years since they did battle in a Yorkshire Cup final there.

The ex-players and the Yorkshire Cup will be in the Centenary Pavilion before tomorrow’s Betfred Super League showdown between the clubs.

Garry Schofield, who scored two tries in Leeds’ 1988 Yorkshire Cup win, said: “It is the first time these two have come up against each other since the Grand Final and I am sure Castleford will be looking for revenge and looking to put a marker down for this season.

“I thought St Helens and Leeds set the standard for this season last week in terms of the intensity of the game and I would think this game will set the platform again because they are two quality sides.”

Castleford legend John Joyner described the 1988 final as a “painful memory”.

He recalled: “We went into the game in great form with a new coach in Darryl van de Velde and we were flying in the league, but Leeds pulled clear of us in the second half and were good value for the win.

“It should be a good game on Friday.

“Castleford are playing some great rugby under Daryl Powell and hopefully they can get the win.”