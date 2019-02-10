Wigan Warriors 34 Leeds Rhinos 16: How the players rated

Leeds Rhinos slipped to their second defeat of the season to Wigan Warriors on Friday night. Here’s how Peter Smith rated the players’ performances.
Leeds Rhinos
Jack Walker: 5/10
Tom Briscoe: 6/10
Kallum Watkins: 5/10
Konrad Hurrell: 7/10
Ash Handley: 6/10
Tui Lolohea: 6/10
Richie Myler: 6/10
Nathaniel Peteru: 7/10
Brad Dwyer: 6/10
Trent Merrin: 6/10
Brett Ferres: 7/10
Liam Sutcliffe: 7/10
Stevie Ward: 7/10
Subs:
Matt Parcell: 5/10
James Donaldson: 6/10
Adam Cuthbertson: 5/10
Mikolaj Oledzki: 6/10
Wigan Warriors
Zak Hardaker: 7/10
Tom Davies: 6/10
Oliver Gildart: 7/10
Dan Sarginson: 6/10
Liam Marshall: 6/10
George Williams: 7/10
Thomas Leuluai: 8/10
Tony Clubb: 7/10
Sam Powell: 7/10
Ben Flower: 7/10
Joe Greenwood: 7/10
Liam Farrell: 7/10
Sean O’Loughlin: 7/10
Subs:
Romain Navarrete: 6/10
Willie Isa: 6/10
Gabe Hamlin: 7/10
Joe Bullock: 7/10
Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield): 5/10
Attendance: 11,230.