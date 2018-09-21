Wheelchair RL: Third-place-finishing Rhinos hoping to make it third time lucky in Grand Final

LEEDS RHINOS are aiming to make it third time lucky tomorrow in the wheelchair rugby league Grand Final.

Rhinos take on Halifax at Medway Park, Gillingham, as the three-division competition reaches its conclusion (7pm).

James Simpson. PIC: Leeds Rhinos RLFC

Leeds, who play home games at Morley Leisure Centre, finished third in the table and will be up against the league leaders in the title decider.

“The last two years we’ve lost to Halifax in the final so it’s about time we won it,” said Rhinos’ captain James Simpson.

“We are as ready as we’re going to be, we are well-prepared and everyone’s in the right mindset.

“It’s good we are going in as underdogs, there’s a bit more pressure on them because they’re expected to win and it gives us a bit more freedom.”

Tomorrow’s final will be streamed live on the Our League website. The code, played by teams from Kent in the south to Dundee in Scotland, is modelled closely on the running version of the sport, using a rugby ball, with no forward passes and defences having to retreat four metres.

“When rugby league fans watch they get it, because it resembles the game they are used to,” said Simpson, who played league as a youngster before joining the Army.

Simpson, who lost both legs in an explosion in Afghanistan, is also the England captain and will be on international duty this autumn as the host nation build up to the 2021 World Cup.