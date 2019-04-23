Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos talking points: Teens are setting the standard older players should be following

LEEDS RHINOS and Wakefield Trinity both picked up one victory from two games over Easter. Here are five talking points from their bank holiday Monday derby which Trinity won 26-24.

1: Trinity must have set a record for fewest play the balls in the opposition’s 20 by a winning team. They are what Rhinos aren’t at the moment: tough and spirited, they know how to – and believe they can – win games whatever the circumstances. When key players are missing others step up, they have leaders who hold things together and the team can defend under pressure. They are also much more clinical when chances come.

Wakefield's Lee Kershaw races away to score his side's first try against Leeds on Easter Monday. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

2: Rhinos had an opportunity to go on a run and blew it. Their inability to string two good performances, or even halves, together is hugely frustrating and suggests their problems are mental as much as anything else. An extra day’s preparation helped Trinity, but Rhinos looked too casual, as if they saw Wakefield’s teamsheet and thought the points were theirs. They aren’t good enough at the moment to take anything for granted.

3: Leeds’ game-management has been poor all year. Having hit back from 12-0 down to level the scores just before the break they had an opportunity to turn around with the lead, but opted not to take two from a kickable penalty. That proved a major mistake and the difference between the teams after 80 minutes, though a converted try on the final play meant the scoreline flattered Rhinos.

4: There were encouraging Betfred Super League debuts from two nineteen year olds who both have a bright future. Trinity winger Lee Kershaw showed good pace to score the opening try, but his strong carries and safe handling were even more impressive. Owen Trout, the Rhinos’ second-rower, played the full-80 – as he did against Workington Town in the Coral Challenge Cup – and did not look out of place. Leeds’ senior men need to match the youngsters’ enthusiasm. There are some very experienced players who are letting themselves down.

5: Wakefield are celebrating their first home and away double over Leeds in Super League. The transformation in the sides’ fortunes since 2015, when Rhinos won the treble and Trinity finished bottom, has been astonishing.