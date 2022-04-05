The Betfred Super League returned with a bang in February and there has already been a number of memorable matches for supporters to enjoy.

As it stands, pre-season favourites St Helens and Wigan Warriors lead the way with an identical record of six wins and one defeat from their opening seven games of the regular season.

Huddersfield Giants and last season’s Grand Final runners-up Catalan Dragons lead the chasing pack after suffering two defeats over the last two months.

Leeds Rhinos have struggled mightily so far this season having lost six of their opening seven matches, something which led to Richard Agar stepping down from the head coaching role.

Meanwhile, newcomers Toulouse were predicted to struggle following their promotion from the Championship and they are living up to their tag as rank outsiders after collecting just two points from their first seven games amongst the elite.

That said, the French outsider did take a notable scalp as they made history when Paul Macron’s late try helped his side to their first ever Super League win against Saints last month.

That shock aside, it does look as if the season is going to plan for many of the league’s heavyweights and they will be hopeful of challenging to top the regular season table and reach the Grand Final at Old Trafford in September.

With the eighth round of games set to get underway next week, here we take a look at the latest odds across the league thanks to Betfred.

1. St Helens Regular Season Winner: 8/11. Grand Final Winner: 6/5. Expected finish: 1st

2. Catalans Dragons Regular Season Winner: 9/2. Grand Final Winner: 10/3. Expected finish: 2nd

3. Wigan Warriors Regular Season Winner: 4/1. Grand Final Winner: 4/1/ Expected finish: 3rd

4. Warrington Wolves Regular Season Winner: 12/1. Grand Final Winner: 12/1. Expected finish: 4th