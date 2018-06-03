Leeds Women 58 Wakefield Women 0: Rhinos demolish Trinity’s Challenge Cup dream

Leeds Rhinos Women demolished Challenge Cup hopefuls Wakefield Trinity 58-0 at Weetwood Park yesterday.

Influential full-back Charlotte Booth used her pace to open the scoring, followed by three further team tries in five minutes, Courtney Hill, captain Lois Forsell and Sophie Robinson dotting the ball down.

Try-scoring captain, Lois Forsell.

Hill converted the first two. Winger Caitlin Beevers raced 70 metres to touchdown just before half-time, with Hill’s conversion giving Rhinos a healthy 28-0 cushion. Leeds’ dominance continued into the second half. Rhiannion Marshall improved the lead only minutes into the second period of the game, crashing through the Trinity defence. Hill converted.

Suze Hill crossed the whitewash twice in double-quick time to effectively kill off the game and put Rhinos into the hat for the quarter-finals.

Beth Lockwood and Forsell combined for her first, while an interception off a flat Wakefield pass provided the second.

Courtney Hill converted both to give Leeds a 44-0 advantage then claimed her second try of the game from a Wakefield drop-out restart, gathering a grubber and touching down. She also landed the extra points from the conversion. Shannon Lacey completed the try scoring in the closing moments of the match, powering through a gap in the Trinity line to make it 58-0.

Leeds Rhinos: Charlotte Booth, Suze Hill, Manina Spurr, Sophie Robinson, Caitlin Beevers; Hanna Butcher, Courtney Hill; Amy Johnson, Lois Forsell (c), Dannielle Anderson, Aimee Stavely, Larisa Deaves, Shannon Lacey. Subs: Beth Lockwood, Ellie Oldroyd, Madison Laverick, Frankie Townend, Sophie Nuttal, Rhiannion Marshall.

Wakefield Trinity: Amy Brinkley, Saskia Lewis, Lisa Taylor, Michala Reith, Danni Rose, Rebecca Brierley (c), Georgia Cutt, Jordan Catling, Kelsey Armistead, Phillippa Lockhart, Hannah Watt, Claire Reynard, Dani Swaine. Subs: Nicole Austin-Dyson, Maisie Rodgers, Jessica Matthews, Natalie Gilmore, Lauran Groves, Cody Tissiman, Kelly Hall.