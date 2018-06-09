Leeds Rhinos: We’ll fight on despite ‘crazy’ injury situation, insists McDermott

Have your say

BOSS BRIAN McDermott admitted he was “frustrated” after Leeds Rhinos’ fourth successive Betfred Super League defeat last night, but vowed his men will fight on.

It was a disastrous evening for Rhinos who picked up three more injuries and ended the 25-18 loss to Huddersfield Giants with only 11 players after running out of substitutes and with Brett Ferres in the sin-bin.

The coach described Rhinos’ injury situation as “crazy” and admitted that – particularly the loss of half-backs Joel Moon and Myler – makes things difficult.

McDermott said: “There were some incredibly frustrating moments.

“There were too many dopey moments from us and we need to improve.

“But we are up for the fight, there’s still a lot of fight in our group.”

Cameron Smith celebrates his try.

Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki and scrum-half Richie Myler both suffered head injuries and half-back Jordan Lilley hobbled off in the final moments.

Oledzki was hurt in a clash of heads with Rhinos captain Stevie Ward just before half-time.

The 19-year-old was treated for 13 minutes on the field before being taken off by stretcher.

“It didn’t look good,” McDermott said of Oledzki’s injury.

It’s not great at the moment, but we’ve got to get through it. Brian McDermott

“He’s got some sort of injury to his neck. That’s as much as I can say, but we are hoping – and the early signs are – he’s just got a bang to his neck.

“He has gone to hospital.”

Of the others, he added: “Lilley has got some sort of ankle injury and Richie Myler got knocked out.

“It’s not great at the moment, but we’ve got to get through it.”