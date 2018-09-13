Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils: Latest team news

AFTER ONLY two wins against Leeds Rhinos in the Super League era before this season, Salford are aiming to beat their bogey club for the second time in seven weeks tomorrow.

Salford won 38-22 when the teams met at AJ Bell Stadium in the final round of the regular season on July 27, a result which began a five-game winning run. Their only ‘summer’ success at Emerald Headingley was in 2009 and they beat Rhinos in their home game seven years later. Leeds have won the other 40 meetings since Salford were first promoted to Super League in 1997.

Mikolaj Oledzki.

Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield will select from the 17 who won at Widnes Vikings last Sunday, plus Adam Cuthbertson and Mikolaj Oledzki. Stevie Ward has not yet recovered from the ankle injury he suffered in the loss to Hull KR 12 days ago. Others on the casualty list are knee-injury victims Kallum Watkins, Ryan Hall, Carl Ablett and Mitch Garbutt, plus Ash Handley and Brett Delaney.

Delaney is still suffering blurred vision after an eye socket was fractured during Rhinos’ defeat at Castleford Tigers more than two months ago. Handley suffered shoulder damage in last month’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final against Warrington and has since injured a foot.

Salford will be without half-back Jackson Hastings who was banned for two games after being sent off 13 seconds from the end of last week’s win over Toronto Wolfpack.

Also suspended is former Rhinos prop Luke Burgess after he was dismissed earlier in the same game.

Jack Littlejohn is set to feature for the first time since suffering a biceps injury in June. Tyrone McCarthy, Darrell Olpherts and Lee Mossop are also in line for a recall.

Leeds Rhinos: from T Briscoe, L Sutcliffe, Moon, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Dwyer, Keinhorst, Ferres, Peteru, Walker, Smith, Oledzki, Walters, L Briscoe, Crosby, Thompson.

Salford Red Devils: from Welham, Sa’u, Evalds, Lui, Littlejohn, Kopczak, Griffin, Jones, Flanagan, Tasi, Lannon, McCarthy, Wood, Olpherts, Mossop, Bibby, Chamberlain, Burke, Lussick.

Referee: James Child (Dewsbury).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 7.45pm.