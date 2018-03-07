Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC: Full-back Walker back in the mix after Lilley is loaned out to Leigh

TEENAGE FULL-BACK Jack Walker is set to return from injury for Leeds Rhinos against Hull at Emerald Headingley tomorrow night.

Walker suffered a knee injury in the World Club Challenge defeat at Melbourne Storm three weeks ago and missed the following weekend’s loss away to Widnes Vikings. He returns in place of Jordan Lilley, who has joined Leigh Centurions on loan, in the only change to the initial 19-man squad named for last Friday’s postponed game against Catalans Dragons.

Leeds Rhino's Jack Walker. PIC: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Wingers Tom Briscoe and Ryan Hall, stand-off Joel Moon, prop Anthony Mullally and second-rower Carl Ablett are also in contention after missing the Widnes game through illness or injury. Centre Jimmy Keinhorst (knee) and centre/stand-off Liam Sutcliffe (foot) were hurt at Widnes and winger Harry Newman and unused substitute Cameron Smith drop out from that team.

Hooker Brad Dwyer has been named in Leeds’ squad, but is expected to miss out due to a rib injury. Props Adam Cuthbertson (hand) and Nathaniel Peteru (biceps), second-rower Brett Ferres (knee) and loose-forward Stevie Ward (calf) remain on the injury list. Hull are without front-rower Liam Watts who was banned for three matches after being sent-off in last Friday’s win over Warrington.

Chris Green is set to take his place, making his first Super League appearance of the season. Winger Bureta Faraimo and substitute forward Josh Bowden also drop out from last week’s team.

Outside-back Jack Logan, who missed the entire 2017 campaign with a knee injury, is in contention for the first time this year and forwards Jordan Lane, Masi Matongo and Jack Downs are also in line for a call-up.

Leigh-bound 'Jordan Lilley.

Stand-off Albert Kelly, hooker Danny Houghton and prop Mickey Paea are all injured.

Leeds Rhinos: from Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Hall, Moon, Myler, Parcell, Singleton, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Dwyer, Delaney, Mullally, Garbutt, Handley, Ormondroyd, Walker, Oledzki, Walters.

Hull: from Shaul, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Sneyd, Taylor, Hadley, Minichiello, Connor, Green, Abdull, Washbrook, Fash, Manu, Logan, Turgut, Lane, Downs, Matongo.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).

Kick-off: Tonight, 7.45pm.