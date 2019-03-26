Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers: Lolohea in contention as squads are named

Have your say

Stand-off Tui Lolohea has been named in Leeds Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad for Thursday’s derby at home to Castleford Tigers.

The Tongan international was dropped last weekend and did not make the trip to France where Rhinos lost 26-22 to Catalans Dragons.

Brett Ferres misses out this week after picking up a two-match ban, but James Donaldson and Harry Newman are back in contention after being the travelling reserves in Perpignan.

Tigers coach Daryl Powell will select from the 17 who lost to St Helens last week, plus Chris Clarkson and Will Maher.

Maher has yet to feature for Tigers this year after suffering a torn his pectoral muscle during the first session of pre-season, but has played on dual-registration for Halifax.

The game will be refereed by Ben Thaler.

Rhinos’ 19-man squad: Jack Walker, Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Tui Lolohea, Richie Myler, Matt Parcell, Brad Singleton, Trent Merrin, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Nathaniel Peteru, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Cameron Smith, James Donaldson, Harry Newman, Tom Holroyd

Tigers’ 19-man squad: James Clare, Chris Clarkson, Matt Cook, Greg Eden, Alex Foster, Oliver Holmes, Will Maher, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata’utia, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Junior Moors, Jordan Rankin, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Michael Shenton, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts.