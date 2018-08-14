Leeds Rhinos: Talented teenager McLelland switches codes again to join the Rhinos

TEENAGE RECRUIT Callum McLelland has been hailed as an “outstanding talent” after joining Leeds Rhinos on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

His arrival has been confirmed at a time when Rhinos are reeling from the news star winger Ryan Hall’s Leeds career is over after he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

McLelland, a former Castleford Tigers academy stand-off, has returned to rugby league at Leeds less than a year after switching codes with Scottish Rugby.

Rhinos have paid an “undisclosed fee” for the Pontefract-born 18-year-old who signed for Edinburgh Rugby in November, 2017.

He is not eligible to play this season, having signed after last month’s transfer deadline, but has already begun training with Rhinos.

Several Betfred Super League clubs, including Tigers, are understood to have been keen on bringing McLellan back to league after he failed to settle in the 15-a-side code, despite winning eight caps for Scotland under-20s.

Leeds’ director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: “We are delighted to have signed Callum.

“He was a huge loss to our sport when he left and it is great to welcome him back.

“He is an outstanding talent and in his age group he is up there with the very best.

“There were a host of clubs who were chasing his signature and it is brilliant news for Leeds Rhinos that he has agreed to join us.”

Sinfield added: “It was important we created some competition in our half-backs.

“Callum has a great football brain and he will complement what we have for next year in Richie Myler and Tui Lolohea.

“That internal competition is something I have been keen to improve since I returned; they will drive each other on and the two that get the shirts will do their best for us on any given week.

“I am expecting big things from him throughout his time at the Rhinos and he has the talent to be here for a long time.”

McLelland qualified for Scotland through a grandfather born in East Ayrshire , but represented England at under-16 - as captain - and under-18 level in rugby league.

The former Castleford Academy pupil played rugby union up to the age of 13 before focusing on league with the Lock Lane community club.

“It is great to be joining a club like Leeds Rhinos and I am very excited about my future here,” said the youngster who will be part of Leeds’ first team squad next year, but also eligible for the under-19s.

“I have enjoyed my opportunity in rugby union and would like to thank Richard Cockerill, all the coaches and players at Edinburgh and with Scotland under-20 who worked with me over the past year.

“The chance to come home to West Yorkshire and be part of something special here at the Rhinos was something that was very attractive to me.

“When you look around the stadium and speak to Kevin Sinfield about the plans for the team moving forward, I knew it was the right move for me.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity of working with [academy boss] Rob Burrow as well. Rob was my hero growing up and I know there is so much I can learn from all the coaches here at the Rhinos.”