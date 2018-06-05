Leeds Rhinos: Priority Challenge Cup semi-final tickets on limited release from tomorrow

Have your say

TICKETS WERE going on sale tomorrow for Leeds Rhinos’ Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final against Warrington Wolves in two months’ time.

The tie on Sunday, August 5 (2.45pm) is the second part of a double-header at Bolton Wanderers’ Macron Stadium which also includes the other semi-final between St Helens and Catalans Dragons (12.30pm).

Prices for Rhinos members start at £21 for adults (£8.50 juniors), a saving of £4 on the cost for non-members.

It will be the first time both semi-finals have been staged at one venue on the same day.

Tickets – which cover both games – are on sale to Rhinos 2018 season-ticket members and 2018 supporter members only from 10am today until midnight on Friday, June 15.

There is no limit on the number of tickets members can purchase during the priority period and a customer number must be provided.

The members’ discount is valid until 3pm on Saturday, August 4, subject to availability.

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Saturday, June 16 and be available until 3pm on August 4.

Prices are: adults – £45 (£41 for Rhinos members), £35 (£31) and £25 (£21); concessions – £35 (£31), £25 (£21) and £17.50 (£13.50); 16 year olds and under – £25 (£21), £20 (£16) and £12.50 (£8.50).

Rhinos will be aiming to reach Wembley for the first time since 2015.