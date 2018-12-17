Leeds Rhinos Nostalgia: Four-some final display was the high point of winger Rivett’s career

ONE OF only seven Leeds players to win the coveted Lance Todd Trophy, former Rhinos winger Leroy Rivett celebrates his 42nd birthday today.

The Leicester-born winger was the third Leeds man to be named man of the match in a Challenge Cup final, after Jeff Stevenson (1957) and Steve Pitchford (1977).

The peak of Rivett’s career came on May 1, 1999, when Rhinos thrashed London Broncos 52-16 in the last Challenge Cup final staged at the old Wembley.

A pacy and elusive runner, whose playing style was being compared to Wigan great Jason Robinson, Rivett played junior rugby for East Leeds before progressing through Rhinos’ academy ranks.

He made his debut as a teenager in 1996 and was a member of Leeds’ beaten Grand Final side two years later.

Before the 1999 Challenge Cup final all eyes were on London’s wing legend Martin Offiah and he did mark his return to Wembley with a try, but was outshone by Rivett’s four-star performance.

The Leeds man crossed once in the first half and added three more tries following the break to become the first player to touch down four times in a Challenge Cup final.

Leeds didn’t have it all their own way, trailing 10-0 early on to tries by Offiah and Robbie Simpson and a Rob Smyth conversion.

Rivett began the fightback and Brad Godden also crossed just before the interval as Leeds hit back to lead 12-10, but Greg Fleming’s converted try edged London back in front early in the second half.

Barrie McDermott steadied Leeds’ nerves with a try and then Rivett touched down. Marcus St Hilaire went over and Rivett scored a long-range interception to compete his hat-trick.

His fourth try came after Iestyn Harris – who finished with eight goals – and Francis Cummins had added to Leeds’ tally. Rivett’s Leeds career ended a year later when he had a tough afternoon in a Cup final defeat by Bradford Bulls and was dropped, never to regain his place.

In total he played 58 times for Rhinos, scoring 30 tries.