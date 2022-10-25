The signing of Sam Lisone, from Gold Coast Titans, is a step in the right direction for Leeds Rhinos. At 28, he’s a good age for a front-rower, has played international rugby for Samoa and will arrive with 133 NRL appearances to his name.

Lisone, who played in Gold Coast’s first 14 games this year before dropping into the Queensland Cup with feeder club Tweed Seagulls, had two years left on his contract, but has been released to join Leeds and replaces Bodene Thompson on the overseas quota.

He is the sort of signing fans have been crying out for, a strong-running, hard-hitting prop who will make an impact. Justin Sangare - who was impressive for France against England last weekend - is another promising front-row recruit and Tom Holroyd will be back in the frame after not playing at all this year because of injuries and a 10-match suspension. Factor in Mikolaj Oledzki, Matt Prior and Zane Tetevano and Leeds’ middle suddenly looks a lot stronger.

Will there be any more additions to the squad? Potentially, but Lisone’s arrival was made possible by the departure of Jack Walker and Zak Hardaker and it’s likely someone else would need to leave to make room for another new face.

Rhinos are now also reasonably well off at full-back (Richie Myler and Luke Hooley), wing (David Fusitu’a, Ash Handley, Liam Tindall, Derrell Olpherts and new signing Luis Roberts), in the halves (Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Myler and Jack Sinfield), hooker (Kruise Leeming, Jarrod O’Connor and Corey Johnson) and the back-row (James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Morgan Gannon, recruit James McDonnell, Cameron Smith, Sam Walters and James Donaldson).

That’s excluding additions Leon Ruan and Toby Warren - both back-rowers - and academy product Levi Edwards who have yet to play in Super League, plus players moving up from the academy.

It seems Olpherts has been signed from Castleford Tigers to play centre, but he has played more on a wing and the former position is the one where Rhinos lack real depth.

If Harry Newman makes a successful return from injury, Leeds’ side next year will include one of the best centres in Super League, but they have lost another in Hardaker following his move to the newly-renamed Leigh Leopards.

Another quality centre, Liam Sutcliffe, was released from his contract a year early to join Hull and Olpherts, though playing there earlier in his career, doesn’t have much recent experience in the position.

Teenager Max Simpson showed huge promise in a brief glimpse of first-team action this year, Edwards and McDonnell can both play at centre and Martin did a good job filling in in 2022.

Another option could be to switch Handley inside one position, with Olpherts on a wing, but the former Tigers man has a reputation as a hard worker who is keen to listen and learn and coach Rohan Smith clearly believes he can do a job.

That said, if Leeds do make another addition, centre seems the most likely area. Lisone’s signing means the overseas roster is now full, so bringing in a non-British three-quarter - such as Leigh’s Papua New Guinea World Cup player Nene MacDonald - would mean one of the existing quota players moving on.

