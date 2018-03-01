Leeds Rhinos: New-look Headingley is back open for business

NEW-LOOK EMERALD Headingley Stadium is ready for Leeds Rhinos’ long-awaited homecoming.

Tomorrow’s visit of Catalans Dragons, in Betfred Super League round four, will be Rhinos’ first game at Headingley since their play-offs semi-final against Hull on September 29 last year.

Emerald Headingley stadium under snow yesterday.

Since then, work on the new South Stand has begun and the North Stand has been demolished and replaced with a new temporary structure.

Yorkshire Carnegie rugby union matches have taken place over the autumn and winter, with only the Carnegie Stand at the eastern end of the ground, open, but tomorrow will be the first test of how a five-figure crowd can be accommodated on what is, on the face of it, a building site.

All Rhinos’ pre-season games and two of their opening league matches were played away from home with the other, against Hull KR three weeks ago, staged at Elland Road.

Months of planning have gone into ensuring everything runs smoothly tomorrow and Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said the scene is set for a “unique occasion”.

Emerald Headingley stadium under snow yesterday.

He said: “The extra month, by playing our first home game at Elland Road, has been a huge help.

“It has given the contractors a clear month without any disruption. For a game like this we need to make plans in the week leading up to the match, so everything goes on hold. It is not just for one day. It is a huge logistical exercise.”

Hetherington said tomorrow’s capacity will be less than 12,000, with 2,000 fans standing on the South Stand terrace and 2,500 seated in the temporary North Stand.

“There will be fans on all four sides of the ground,” Hetherington said.

“We are asking fans to arrive here early to make sure it is as smooth an operation as possible.”

The former rugby changing rooms were demolished along with the North Stand so both teams will occupy Yorkshire County Cricket Club’s facilities on the far side of the complex. There will be a room in the rugby ground for them to use at half-time.

“It is going to be a new experience for all the fans at the game and a unique one,” Hetherington said. “It’s the first time people will have been on the new South Stand terrace and in the temporary stand so it is a significant occasion in that regard.”

The South Stand is due to open fully this summer. Rhinos will face Hull at Headingley in a week’s time, but then return to Elland Road for the derby against Castleford Tigers on Friday, March 23.

Reflecting on the previous game there, Hetherington said: “We are really appreciative of Leeds United for putting on a terrific occasion.

“They could not have been more helpful, we had 16,500 fans in the ground and it all went extremely well.”

The Rhinos chief confirmed there are no plans to take any other games to Elland Road during Headingley’s redevelopment.