Leeds Rhinos: How the players rated at London Broncos

Leeds Rhinos conceded 22 points without adding to their tally in Sunday’s 48-32 Qualifiers victory at London Broncos.
Up to that point, Leeds had played pretty well, but know they can ill-afford that sort of late-game collapse against the likes of Hull KR, who they tackle at Emerald Headingley on Saturday, September 1.
YEP rugby league writer Peter Smith was our man in the capital yesterday and gave the following player ratings:
Leeds Rhinos
1 Ashton Golding 8
2 Tom Briscoe 7
18 Jimmy Keinhorst 6
6 Joel Moon 8
34 Luke Briscoe 8
4 Liam Sutcliffe 7
7 Richie Myler 7
21 Nathaniel Peteru 7
14 Brad Dwyer 8
10 Brad Singleton 7
19 Brett Ferres 7
12 Carl Ablett 7
11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan 7
Subs
28 Mikolaj Oledzki 6
8 Adam Cuthbertson 6
16 Anthony Mullally 6
13 Stevie Ward 7
London Broncos
14 Alex Walker 7
5 Kieran Dixon 6
3 Ben Hellewell 7
1 Elliot Kear 7
2 Rhys Williams 7
6 Api Pewhairang 5
9 James Cunningham 8
15 Eddie Battye 7
30 Eloi Pelissier 7
18 Ben Evans 7
12 Jay Pitts 7
26 Daniel Hindmarsh 7
13 Matt Davis 7
Subs
7 Jarrod Sammut 7
8 Tom Spencer 6
10 Mark Ioane 7
11 Daniel Harrison 7
Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield) 7
Attendance: 1,793