Leeds Rhinos: How the players rated at London Broncos

Leeds Rhinos conceded 22 points without adding to their tally in Sunday’s 48-32 Qualifiers victory at London Broncos.

Up to that point, Leeds had played pretty well, but know they can ill-afford that sort of late-game collapse against the likes of Hull KR, who they tackle at Emerald Headingley on Saturday, September 1.

Hat-trick hero, Joel Moon. PIC: Max Flego/RLPhotos.com

YEP rugby league writer Peter Smith was our man in the capital yesterday and gave the following player ratings:

Leeds Rhinos

1 Ashton Golding 8

2 Tom Briscoe 7

It was a tough old Super 8s Qualifier between London Broncos and Leeds Rhinos at Ealing Trailfinders Stadium on Sunday. PIC: Max Flego/RLPhotos.com

18 Jimmy Keinhorst 6

6 Joel Moon 8

34 Luke Briscoe 8

4 Liam Sutcliffe 7

7 Richie Myler 7

21 Nathaniel Peteru 7

14 Brad Dwyer 8

10 Brad Singleton 7

19 Brett Ferres 7

12 Carl Ablett 7

11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan 7

Subs

28 Mikolaj Oledzki 6

8 Adam Cuthbertson 6

16 Anthony Mullally 6

13 Stevie Ward 7

London Broncos

14 Alex Walker 7

5 Kieran Dixon 6

3 Ben Hellewell 7

1 Elliot Kear 7

2 Rhys Williams 7

6 Api Pewhairang 5

9 James Cunningham 8

15 Eddie Battye 7

30 Eloi Pelissier 7

18 Ben Evans 7

12 Jay Pitts 7

26 Daniel Hindmarsh 7

13 Matt Davis 7

Subs

7 Jarrod Sammut 7

8 Tom Spencer 6

10 Mark Ioane 7

11 Daniel Harrison 7

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield) 7

Attendance: 1,793