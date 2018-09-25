Leeds Rhinos’ future is looking great insists award-winner Myler

PLAYER-OF-the-year Richie Myler has predicted a brighter future for Leeds Rhinos.

Myler received the Grosvenor Casinos award, decided by the coaching staff, at the club’s presentation evening. Forward Jamie Jones-Buchanan, at 38 the second-oldest player in Super League, was runner-up, with winger Tom Briscoe third.

Leeds Rhinos awards 2018:' from left; Carl Chadwick of Grosvenor Casinos, Tom Briscoe , third, Richie Myler, winner player of year, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, second and Kevin Sinfield (Pictures: Steve Riding)

Myler joined Rhinos a year ago from Catalans Dragons. The half-back described winning the award as “humbling” and insisted Rhinos are on track for a better season in 2019 after dropping into the middle-eights.

“It hasn’t been the year we all wanted, but we are going in the right direction which is the main thing,” he said. “The players we’ve got in this squad, give them the opportunity to shine and they will. We will come through, the future’s great.”

Myler has scored 10 tries, six goals and a drop goal in 30 appearances and Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: “Since I came back to the club, Richie has grabbed hold of the team – and the staff have told me how well he’s played all year.”

Despite a long spell recovering from a knee injury, just two players have completed more tackles for Rhinos this season than Jones-Buchanan and he has made more than 40 in a game on seven occasions.

Briscoe also won the Cravendale Fans’ player of the year award.

Full-back Jack Walker was named Yorkshire Evening Post Shooting Star, ahead of nominees Cameron Smith and Mikolaj Oledzki.

Hooker Corey Johnson received the Chris Sanderson Memorial trophy for academy player of the year and Ryan Hall’s touchdown in the Super League round one win at Warrington was voted Leeds Building Society try of the season.

Head of analysis James Bletsoe was clubman of the year and Lois Forsell and Rhiannon Marshall shared the women’s team player of the year award.

Leeds Rhinos awards 2018, Tom Briscoe

There were also presentations to departing players Hall, Joel Moon and Jimmy Keinhorst, as well as physio Andy Barker who is taking up a new job with the FA.

2018 Club person of the year was analyst James Bletsoe

Rob Burrow with Corey Johnson