Leeds Rhinos: Coach McDermott hails tackling in a steely victory over leaders Saints

CHAMPIONS LEEDS Rhinos “tackled the opposition to death” to end Betfred Super League leaders St Helens’ 100 per cent record.

That was the view of coach Brian McDermott after injury-hit Rhinos overcame the odds to record a famous 28-20 success.

Ash Handley celebrates scoring the Rhinos fourth try.

McDermott, who was celebrating his 48th birthday, felt Rhinos were “not crash hot” and insisted the result was better than the performance, but he was proud of his men’s resilience.

Rhinos were without eight players due to injury and had three academy-qualified players on the bench.

They also lost full-back Ashton Golding after just five minutes and captain Kallum Watkins late on, both with head injuries.

“It was a very good win,” coach McDermott said.

Richie Myler celebrates scoring the Rhinos second try.

“I was disappointed in the first half with what we did in attack.

“But we certainly turned it up in the second half.

“We were willing to keep putting our bodies in front of Saints.

“An old coach of mine, Peter Fox, said if you’re willing to tackle the opposition to death you’ve a chance of winning games and that’s what happened.”

McDermott, though, felt there was no reason for Rhinos to get carried away.

He insisted: “I won’t say it was a really good performance because I don’t think it was.

“I don’t think that performance would get us anywhere near the Grand Final, but it has put some steel in us.”