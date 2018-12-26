Leeds Rhinos coach Furner happy with derby win but admits there’s lots of hard work to do

LEEDS RHINOS’ new coach Dave Furner admitted his team have a lot of work to do, despite seeing them kick off pre-season with a win.

Rhinos hit back in the final quarter to beat visitors Wakefield Trinity 10-4 in today’s Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge.

Ash Handley celebrates his try.

It was Furner’s first game as coach and he was happy with their defensive effort, but felt they were below-par with the ball.

“It was a little bit scrappy,” said Furner whose side begin their Betfred Super League campaign at Warrington Wolves on February 2.

“I think we were disappointing with the ball in the first half.

“We created some opportunities, but I think the pleasing thing is the way we value our tryline was on show.

“I talk about being committed to your teammate and I think, although it was the Boxing Day game, we showed that on our tryline.

“There was a couple of times they may have got over our line, but we scrambled quite well.

“There are very positives signs for where we need the team to go, but I also grounded the players in saying we have still got a lot of work [to do].

“I am pleased for the fans – it was a good turnout – and pleased for the players that we were able to get that result.”

Tui Lolohea with the Festive Trophy.

With Konrad Hurrell and Trent Merrin not risked due to minor injuries and Callum McLelland rested after Test duty for England academy, stand-off Tui Lolohea was the only new signing in Rhinos’ 19.

“He’s just trying to get that connection with [half-back partner] Richie Myler,” Furner said. “I thought that showed in the second half when Tui set up a try on the left-edge.

“It’s the way we have been training and we probably didn’t see enough of that with our two halves linking there together.”

Stevie Ward played the full game in Rhinos’ pack and Furner added: “He was good.

“The competition is going down to eight interchanges from 10 so we need our edge back-rowers to be pushing 80 minutes and Stevie did a very good job.”

Furner was “very” pleased with trialist James Donaldson, who has been training with Rhinos after being released by Hull KR at the end of last season. The former Bradford Bulls man is hoping to secure a contract and Furner said: “In particular defensively, he was very good.”

Rhinos were also without Kallum Watkins, Carl Ablett, Brad Singleton, Brett Ferres and Dom Crosby. “I would have put my strongest team out if I could, but we had a few little injuries,” Furner insisted.

“They all wanted to play and it would have been great to see them and to get that experience. Our first four games in Super League are away so – apart from the Castleford trial – it is going to be a while before we play at Headingley.” Furner gave new number one Jack Walker a start at full-back, with Ash Handley at left-centre and Luke Briscoe on the left-wing.

Ashton Golding, who wore the number one jersey last season, replaced Luke Briscoe in the second half and twice denied Trinity a try in the final moments. “He did a very good job,” Furner said of Golding who became a father for the first time before Christmas.

Rhinos lost substitute Brad Dwyer to a head knock in the second half, but Furner confirmed: “He is okay.

“I thought he sparked the team in the second half so we’ve got competition in certain positions. I made that clear to the players, that it’s their opportunity to play their best footy and put themselves in position to be in the starting team.”

A presentation was made at half-time to National Conference Premier Division champions Hunslet Club Parkside to celebrate their unbeaten season. Caddick Group will be Parkside’s main sponsors next year.