Leeds Rhinos coach Dave Furner explains decision to drop Brad Singleton

Boss Dave Furner says Leeds Rhinos prop Brad Singleton was sent on dual-registration to Featherstone Rovers last week to gain more game time.

The Ireland international was left out of the side which lost at Wigan Warriors last week and instead was a try scorer for Rovers in their 42-14 win over Batley Bulldogs in the Championship.

Singleton has been named in Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad for Sunday’s Betfred Super League game at Salford Red Devils, but Furner said he expects to field an unchanged team if players come through Saturday’s final training session unscathed.

Furner watched Singleton in action for Rovers, along with his Rhinos clubmates Luke Briscoe and Cameron Smith.

Of the decision to send the 26-year-old - who was one of Leeds’ stand-in captains last year - to Rovers last week, Furner said: “It was probably [for] more game time, which he produced for Featherstone.

“But also, not so much the length of time, it is about what’s involved in that time, what the team needs.

“He certainly played very well last week.”

Briscoe, Smith and Leeds’ Harry Newman are all included in Rovers’ initial 19 for Sunday’s game at Leigh Centurions.