Leeds Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins determined to become an even better player

ON THE eve of his testimonial game, Leeds Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins says he can still improve as a player.

Watkins has won every available domestic honour since making his Rhinos debut almost 11 years ago and has become one of the most respected and admired centres in the world game.

Kallum Watkins shares a joke with his team-mates during the Rhinos' annual team photocall.

He is set to make his comeback from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, suffered against the same opposition last May, when Castleford Tigers visit Emerald Headingley tomorrow – and the long-term goal is to be even better than he was when the injury occured.

“I don’t think there’s a limit, you can’t give yourself a limit on how far you can get to,” Watkins said. “I think I can improve as a player, definitely.

“Playing games is important and that’s what I’ve got to start with, playing some games and getting some minutes. I want to play a good number of games when I am feeling comfortable and then continue improving as a player. The new guys who have come in, on the coaching staff and players, will only improve the team and the group as individuals as well.”

Watkins’ knee injury was a shattering blow to Leeds whose season never recovered. Watkins had been through it before, in 2010 and has managed to keep his chin up throughout.

“You have to be upbeat in those situations,” he said. “I realised when it happened my season was over and you have to focus on your next goal.

“I’ve always been positive about it and about getting back to where I should be. These last few weeks have been really good. Obviously I was a bit rusty the first couple of sessions, but getting into it has been fantastic. I am just really excited to get going and get back out there.”

Watkins is unlikely to play the full game and insisted he won’t rush his return. He stressed: “That’s what’s really important and what we’ve been talking about, making sure everything’s right. The focus is on round one, getting ready for the season and being in the best shape possible, but I want to get some minutes on the board which I think will help in terms of getting myself ready for round one. It’ll just be exciting to be out with the boys and working on the things we’ve been doing in pre-season.”

Watkins, 28 in March, is approaching his 12th season as a Rhinos’ first-team player. He made his debut in a Challenge Cup win over Celtic Crusaders on April 19, 2008 and has scored 130 tries and 101 goals in 240 games for Leeds.

Kallum Watkins celebrates Leeds Rhinos' Grand Final victory in 2015 which completed a memorable treble.

“It is something I am really privileged and proud of,” he said of his 11 years at the top level. “This club has been fantastic to me and I have loved every moment we’ve had, whether it’s good or bad. We’ve always tried to make it into a positive and I am really excited for [tomorrow’s] game.

“I have had so much support from the club, the staff, sponsors and my family as well. I am always humbled and privileged to have people around me who help me out so much. Hopefully it will be a good turnout and playing against Cas it should be a good game as well and I think it will help both teams prepare for a good season.” Watkins has played in three Grand Finals wins, picked up the Challenge Cup twice and been in two Leeds teams which finished top of Super League.

Of his highlights, he said: “It’s hard to say. There’s been many times when we’ve been successful and won trophies.

“I think the big thing was the treble in 2015. That was massive. At the same time, 2017 was a big year for us because of the season we went through before. We developed leaders and it was a transition period. Being in the Grand Final was a big thing for us because nobody expected us to do it. There’s plenty of other memories as well, but 2015 was the one that stood out.”

Kallum Watkins scores against Hull KR in the 2015 Challenge Cup final.

Watkins insisted he has never come close to leaving Rhinos and as for his future, he said: “This club is really special to me.

“I have been here a long time and long may that continue. We will have to see, but at the moment I do see myself staying here a long time, probably the rest of my career.”