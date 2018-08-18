Leeds Rhinos: Broncos pose threat to the Rhinos warns ‘old boy’ Ward

OLD BOY Danny Ward has warned Leeds Rhinos not to expect an easy afternoon in the capital tomorrow.

Ward is coach of opponents London Broncos who are on a high after winning at Widnes Vikings in their opening Betfred Qualifiers fixture last week. Another shock result tomorrow would be a huge step towards a Super League return and Ward – who made 118 Super League appearances for Leeds from 1999-2005 and was a Grand Final winner in 2004 – insisted: “I think we are capable of anything on our day.

David Ward.

“We will have to play very, very well. They are a good side with some quality players. The tempo they play at, they can blow you away, but we will concentrate on our game and go out and give it 100 per cent.”

Spirits are high after last week’s victory. Ward added: “The boys are buzzing after picking up a big win on the road at a Super League club.

“We are playing with some confidence and loving the middle-eights.

“What better way to follow a win like that than the champions at home?

“There’ll be a big crowd and there’s a buzz around the game. It is a bit different to the last four or five games in the Championship.

“The pressure was on and we had to win those games, but now we’re going in as underdogs and we can enjoy ourselves a bit more.”

Ward, 38, is the son of former Leeds player and coach David Ward. He had a spell playing for London, then known as Harlequins, before joining the coaching staff and became team boss at the end of last season.

“I’m loving it,” he said. “It’s pretty stressful, there’s a lot more to it than just coaching, but I have loved every minute.

“The boys have been fantastic from day one; they’ve done everything we’ve asked of them. It’s quality and I love the club as well.”