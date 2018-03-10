Leeds Rhinos: Briscoe’s delight at being back amongst the tries

WINGER TOM Briscoe is hoping Leeds Rhinos’ victory over Hull two days ago is a sign of things to come.

Briscoe got off the mark for the season with a brace of tries in the 20-16 win over his former club.

Leeds Rhinos back at Emerald Headingley.

All Leeds’ touchdowns came on their right-edge, with centre Kallum Watkins also crossing twice and Briscoe reckons that’s an indication of what the three-quarter combination can do when they get the ball in their hands.

“Over the last couple of years I think we’ve both felt we wanted more ball,” Briscoe said.

“[On Friday] it came and we both scored two tries, so that’s nice and hopefully it can continue.”

Scrum-half Richie Myler was Rhinos’ man of the match, providing the final kick or pass for three of their tries and being involved in the build-up to the other.

Leeds had breached the opposition’s defence just once – and been shut out in the second half – in each of their past two games, against Melbourne Storm in the World Club Challenge and Widnes Vikings in their first Betfred Super League defeat, two weeks ago.

Briscoe observed: “I thought we looked better in attack.

“What Richie brings is a bit more of that and I think the more this season goes on the more we’ll see of him.

“It’s good signs to start with and our scramble defence was good too and saved a few tries.”

Leeds led 10-0 after 15 minutes and 20-6 midway through the second half, but Hull rallied both times and Rhinos had to hang on in the closing moments.

Briscoe felt the champions deserved the win, their 14th in a row at home against Hull, but admitted it was tough going after a bright opening.

“I thought we started well, then we got a bit scrappy in the end,” he said.

“It was a hard-fought win and nice to get two points on the board, especially after the game against Widnes.

“We wanted to bounce back from that.

“The game last week was cancelled so we had a bit more of a rest and a longer build up to [Thursday’s] game.”

Rhinos had 11 days to stew over the 23-6 loss at Halton Stadium and Briscoe said having last week’s scheduled game against Catalans Dragons called off was not ideal.

“We wanted to bounce straight back,” he said. “The weather had other ideas, but to come out and win a tough game was good.

“It got a bit scrappy in parts and we invited them into our half. They are a very good attacking side and they threw a lot at us and really challenged us, so in the end it was a good, solid win.”

The game two days ago was Rhinos’ first at Emerald Headingley since an 18-16 win over Hull in a play-off semi-final on September 29 last year.

Fans were allowed on a section of the new South Stand for the first time and the temporary North Stand also made its debut.

The capacity of the South Stand will be increased throughout the season and it is due to be fully open by the end of the campaign.

“It felt good,” Briscoe said of Rhinos’ return home. “Obviously it wasn’t the best of Headingley, but it was still a good atmosphere and definitely better than the end of last season.”