Leeds Rhinos: Ash Handley relishing chance to partner Konrad Hurrell

WINGER ASH Handley says Leeds Rhinos have proved they can score enough points to win games, but have to tighten up their defence.

Handley touched down twice – and was named man of the match – in last weekend’s 26-24 pre-season defeat by Castleford Tigers.

Konrad Hurrell.

That was Rhinos’ only full-scale practice game before they visit Warrington Wolves in Betfred Super League round one on Saturday, February 2.

Rhinos got off to a poor start against Tigers, trailing 18-4 early on, before improving in the second half and Handley admitted they still have work to do ahead of ‘the real business’ in nine days’ time.

“It was good to get over for a couple and good for us to come back at the end as well,” Handley said of what Rhinos took from Kallum Watkins’ testimonial game.

“We showed real spirit to come back, but we shouldn’t be letting that many points in and having to chase.

He is a big lad and he attracts players in – and he has got good hands as well. Ash Handley on Konrad Hurrell

“You can’t let it happen because, against a good team like Cas, it is hard to bring it back.

“That showed in the second half, we just didn’t have enough – we couldn’t get over the line and get the last few points.”

Rhinos included four off-season signings and Handley reckons it will take time for them to get their game together. He pointed out: “We’ve got new systems and new players in the group.

“It is a learning curve. Nothing is won or lost at this stage, it was only a friendly game and we’re looking forward to it next week when we start.

Ash Handley.

“We will have a look at that game and do more preparation and put things in place to make it right and hopefully we’ll be ready to go against Warrington.”

Handley spent much of last season as a centre, scoring 11 tries in 22 games. With Watkins now fit and Konrad Hurrell having been brought in from Gold Coast Titans, Rhinos have arguably the strongest centre pairing in the game so Handley has reverted to his original role.

He was awarded the number five slot in Rhinos’ squad, previously held by Ryan Hall and has scored three tries in his two pre-season appearances.

Both of his brace against Castleford came off passes from Hurrell.

And Handley said: “I’ve changed positions again and gone back to the wing and it is good to get a partnership with Konny on that left-edge.

“As he showed [on Sunday], he puts me away for a few so I am enjoying it.”

Chances still have to be finished, but any winger playing outside Hurrell is likely to get more than his fair share of opportunities.

“He is a big lad and he attracts players in – and he has got good hands as well,” Handley observed.

“Everyone thinks he is going to tuck it under his arm and run it in, but he has got that ability to make a pass as well. No one knows what he is going to do, really.

“It is just good to play outside him and learn a lot from him.”

After one game, Hurrell is already on his way to cult status among Rhinos’ fans and he is having a similar impact in the changing room.

“He’s a good lad,” Handley said.

“He is a funny guy he has got real positive energy about him. He brings the group up and he’s a great lad to have around everyone.”