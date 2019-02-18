Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity rule out David Fifita transfer

Have your say

Rumours Leeds Rhinos are set to sign Wakefield Trinity’s giant front-rower David Fifita have been quashed by both clubs.

Rhinos have freed up space on their salary cap by parting company with three players - Josh Walters, Jack Ormondroyd and Anthony Mullally - in the past two weeks.

They are understood to be interested in bringing in another front-rower if someone becomes available and speculation over the weekend has suggested the clubs are in discussions over Fifita who has been a huge hit since joining Trinity in 2017.

However, that is news to Trinity’s chief executive Michael Carter.

He said: “There’s been no dialogue with Leeds about any players since last season.”

And Rhinos’ director of rugby Kevin Sinfield confirmed there is “no truth whatsoever” in the rumours linking Fifita with Leeds.

Fifita, 29, was born in Australia and has played Test rugby for Tonga.

The former Cronulla powerhouse is under contract at Wakefield until the end of this season, but has an option in his favour for 2020.

Carter said: “We’ve not sat down with him.

“We’re in no rush, we are two games into another long season.”