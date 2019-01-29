Leeds announced as 2021 Rugby League World Cup venue

Have your say

Leeds will stage more games in the 2021 Rugby League World Cup than any other city.

Matches in the men’s and women’s tournaments will be played at Emerald Headingley and Elland Road has been chosen as a semi-final venue for the men.

Other Yorkshire venues are Bramall Lane, Sheffield, Doncaster, KCOM Stadium, Hull, Huddersfield’s John Smith’s Stadium and York.

The men’s competition will begin at St James’ Park Newcastle with the final being held at Old Trafford, Manchester along with the last game in the women’s event.

The full list of venues across the men’s, women’s and wheelchair fixtures is;

YORKSHIRE

Doncaster – Club Doncaster will host three men’s group games.

Kirklees – The John Smiths Stadium will host a men’s quarter-final.

Hull – The KCOM Stadium will host two men’s games, including a quarter-final.

Leeds – Elland Road will host a men’s semi-final and Emerald Headingley Stadium will host three men’s games and two women’s games.

Sheffield – Bramall Lane will host an England men’s group game. The EIS Sheffield will host a group and both semi-finals in the wheelchair tournament.

York – The Community Stadium will host a women’s group game and both women’s semi-finals.

NORTH-WEST

Bolton – The University of Bolton Stadium will host two men’s games, including an England group game and quarter-final.

Liverpool – Anfield will host the marquee quarter-final tie along with the women’s opening ceremony and initial England game. M&S Bank Arena Liverpool will host the wheelchair Rugby League final.

Preston – First training base to be revealed.

St Helens – The Totally Wicked Stadium will host three men’s group games.

Trafford – Old Trafford will host both the men’s and women’s finals as a double-header event.

Warrington – The Halliwell Jones Stadium will host three men’s group games.

Wigan and Leigh – Leigh Sports Village will host three men’s group games

WEST MIDLANDS

Coventry – The Ricoh Arena will host one men’s game.

NORTH-EAST

Middlesbrough – The Riverside Stadium will host a significant men’s group game.

Newcastle – St James’ Park will host the opening England men’s group game including the men’s opening ceremony

WEST CUMBRIA

Allerdale – The Workington Community Stadium will host three men’s group games.

LONDON

London – The Emirates Stadium will host a men’s semi-final. The Copper Box Arena will host the England group in the wheelchair tournament.

The draw for the RLWC 2021 will take place on 27th November 2019.