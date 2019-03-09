Hull FC 34 Leeds Rhinos 10 - How the players rated at the KC

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos crashed to their fourth defeat in five Super League Games as they went down 34-10 at Hull FC on Friday night.

The Rhinos led 10-6 at one stage but conceded 28 unanswered points.

Marc Sneyd of Hull FC passes the ball as Brad Singleton of Leeds Rhinos advances.

Here’s how our man Peter Smith rated the players’ performances:

Leeds Rhinos

1 Jack Walker 6

2 Tom Briscoe 5

29 Harry Newman 6

4 Konrad Hurrell 4

5 Ash Handley 4

6 Tui Lolohea 3

7 Richie Myler 4

18 Nathaniel Peteru 6

9 Matt Parcell 5

19 Mikolaj Oledzki 5

16 Brett Ferres 5

15 Liam Sutcliffe 4

11 Trent Merrin 5

Subs

8 Adam Cuthbertson 4

10 Brad Singleton 5

25 James Donaldson 5

14 Brad Dwyer 5

Hull

1 Jamie Shaul 8

33 Ratu Naulago 8

3 Carlos Tuimavave 8

4 Josh Griffin 7

2 Bureta Faraimo 7

6 Albert Kelly 8

7 Marc Sneyd 8

23 Mickey Paea 7

9 Danny Houghton 7

19 Masi Matongo 8

12 Mark Minichiello 8

21 Sika Manu 8

13 Joe Westerman 8

Subs

8 Scott Taylor 7

11 Dean Hadley 7

16 Jordan Thompson 6

34 Gareth Ellis 7

Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield) 8

Attendance: 12,208