Hull FC 34 Leeds Rhinos 10 - How the players rated at the KC

Leeds Rhinos crashed to their fourth defeat in five Super League Games as they went down 34-10 at Hull FC on Friday night.
The Rhinos led 10-6 at one stage but conceded 28 unanswered points.
Here’s how our man Peter Smith rated the players’ performances:
Leeds Rhinos
1 Jack Walker 6
2 Tom Briscoe 5
29 Harry Newman 6
4 Konrad Hurrell 4
5 Ash Handley 4
6 Tui Lolohea 3
7 Richie Myler 4
18 Nathaniel Peteru 6
9 Matt Parcell 5
19 Mikolaj Oledzki 5
16 Brett Ferres 5
15 Liam Sutcliffe 4
11 Trent Merrin 5
Subs
8 Adam Cuthbertson 4
10 Brad Singleton 5
25 James Donaldson 5
14 Brad Dwyer 5
Hull
1 Jamie Shaul 8
33 Ratu Naulago 8
3 Carlos Tuimavave 8
4 Josh Griffin 7
2 Bureta Faraimo 7
6 Albert Kelly 8
7 Marc Sneyd 8
23 Mickey Paea 7
9 Danny Houghton 7
19 Masi Matongo 8
12 Mark Minichiello 8
21 Sika Manu 8
13 Joe Westerman 8
Subs
8 Scott Taylor 7
11 Dean Hadley 7
16 Jordan Thompson 6
34 Gareth Ellis 7
Referee: Ben Thaler (Wakefield) 8
Attendance: 12,208