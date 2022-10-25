Former Leeds Rhinos player explains why he has signed for Bradford Bulls

Bradford Bulls have signed of former NRL and Leeds Rhinos forward and two-time Super League Grand Finalist Bodene Thompson. The New Zealander has also tasted promotion from the Betfred Championship, with Toronto Wolfpack in 2019.

He joins the Odsal club on a one-year deal after featuring in Rhinos’ Grand Final defeat to St Helens and making a combined total of 48 appearances for the Super League side, for which he scored four tries.

Thanks to the Bradford Bulls Squad Booster Association, Thompson will add experience to Mark Dunning's 2023 pack, and his signing comes on the back of the high-profile capture of full-back Jack Walker, also from Leeds.

"It's such a proud moment for me and my family to have my future sorted and sign for a historic club in Bradford Bulls,” said Thompson. “We didn't know if we were going to stay here but, after speaking with Brian [Noble] and Rohan [Smith], my mind was made up where I wanted to go.

"I'm really excited to get going here and see what it's all about, the club has such a proud history and I'm excited to be a part of the next chapter. When I was in the NRL, I remember Bradford being one of the dominant forces in Rugby League and they still get good crowds and that attracted me to this club, the history and fanbase really attracted me to this club.

"[I] can’t wait to get started and work with Mark [Dunning] and all of the lads and get to know them all. I want to help the younger lads with my experience in the game and help them to learn, ensure that they're always backing themselves and playing without fear.

"I'm sure that i'll be bringing my experience to this squad, with featuring in Grand Final's and the lessons I've learnt in Super League, but also with playing in the Championship previously; I know all about this league. My message to the fans would be that I'm very grateful to have the opportunity to play for such a historic club and I'll always wear my heart on my sleeve and never let them down.”