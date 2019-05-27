Check out how the Leeds Rhinos players rated against London Broncos at the Dacia Magic Weekend

It wasn’t all plain sailing for Leeds Rhinos at Anfield for the Dacia Magic Weekend win over London Broncos.

But the Rhinos got the job done, albeit with the customary jitters once they’d got themselves in front. And, on the whole, the player ratings were on the up, including half-back Richie Myler’s.

Leeds Rhinos scrum-half Richie Myler touches down against London Broncos. PIC: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The former Warrington and Catalans scrum-half hasn’t won every fan over at Emerald Headingley since his arrival but, as Yorkshire Evening Post rugby league writer Peter Smith points out, his performance against London Broncos was noteworthy.

So, why not take a look at the ratings, and see if you agree:

Leeds Rhinos

1 Jack Walker 8

2 Tom Briscoe 7

29 Harry Newman 7

3 Kallum Watkins 6

5 Ash Handley 8

15 Liam Sutcliffe 7

7 Richie Myler 8

38 Ava Seumanufagai 6

14 Brad Dwyer 7

10 Brad Singleton 7

25 James Donaldson 6

22 Cameron Smith 6

11 Trent Merrin 7

Subs

9 Matt Parcell 6

18 Nathaniel Peteru 5

19 Mikolaj Oledzki 6

30 Alex Sutcliffe 6

London Broncos

1 Alex Walker 8

5 Kieran Dixon 7

19 Ryan Morgan 7

4 Elliott Kear 7

2 Rhys Williams 7

6 Jordan Abdull 8

28 Morgan Smith 6

8 Eddie Battye 7

7 James Cunningham 7

23 Rob Butler 6

12 Jay Pitts 7

11 Will Lovell 6

20 Luke Yates 6

Subs

15 Greg Richards 6

14 Matty Fozzard 6

13 Sadiq Adebiyi 6

16 Matty Gee 6

Referee: James Child (Dewsbury) 4