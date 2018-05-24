Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos: Lilley called up as squads are named

Have your say

Half-back Jordan Lilley could make his first appearance of the season for Leeds Rhinos when they take on Catalans Dragons in France on Saturday.

The 21-year-old has been drafted into an injury-hit Rhinos squad, along with prop Jack Ormondroyd, centre Jimmy Keinhorst and second-rower Josh Walters.

Lilley has played 37 times for Leeds, but not featured this year, being limited to one appearance on loan at Leigh Centurions and two as a dual-registration player with Featherstone Rovers.

He could step in as one of Rhinos’ play-makers in place of Joel Moon, who has been ruled out due to injury.

Centre Kallum Watkins suffered a season-ending knee injury in last Saturday’s defeat by Castleford Tigers and Leeds are also without forwards Jamie Jones-Buchanan (knee) and Nathaniel Peteru (biceps) from their Magic Weekend side.

Keinhorst is set to replace Watkins after being recalled from a loan spell with Widnes Vikings.

Ormondroyd and Walters both featured on dual-registration for Featherstone against Leigh last Saturday.

Second-rower Carl Ablett has been named in Rhinos’ initial 19 after missing last week’s game due to an ankle injury.

Matt Parcell (shoulder), Jack Walker (knee) and Richie Myler (head) all picked up knocks against Castleford, but are included.

Stevie Ward, who is also an injury doubt, will captain the team if passed fit.

Liam Sutcliffe (foot), Mitch Garbutt (knee) and Brad Singleton (hand) remain on the casualty list and Anthony Mullally is suspended.

Loose-forward Mickael Goudemand could make his Catalans debut. Jason Baitieri drops out after being injured in last Sunday’s win over Salford Red Devils.

Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad is: Ashton Golding Tom Briscoe, Ryan Hall, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Matt Parcell, Carl Ablett, Stevie Ward, Brad Dwyer, Brett Delaney, Jimmy Keinhorst, Brett Ferres, Ash Handley, Jack Ormondroyd, Jack Walker, Jordan Lilley, Cameron Smith, Mikolaj Oledzki, Josh Walters.

Catalans’ 19 is: David Mead, Jodie Broughton, Iain Thornley, Brayden Wiliame, Remi Casty, Sam Moa, Louis Anderson, Benjamin Garcia, Greg Bird, Julian Bousquet, Mika Simon, Michael McIlorum, Lewis Tierney, Benjamin Jullien, Antoni Maria, Alrix Da Costa, Tony Gigot, Mickael Goudemand, Josh Drinkwater.