Leeds Rhinos youngsters run in 10 tries in 52-0 win over Castleford Tigers

Six of Rhinos’ touchdowns came in the first half, four of them converted by Jack Smith, as they opened a 32-0 lead.

Smith’s offload sent Declan Ementon over for the opener and Kyden Frater scored from long-range before Tigers had hooker Jenson Windley sin-binned for a dangerous tackle.

Leeds added two more tries against 12 men, with Jack Johnson and Harry Taylor crossing, before Neil Tchamambe raced over.

Jack Smith lands a conversion for Rhinos under-18s in their win over Castleford. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

Tigers lost stand-off Jack Green and second-row Sam Darley to injury in the first half, but they managed to stem the tide for a long spell after the break

Leo Aliyu stormed through and Johnson grabbed his second try early in the half, both converted by Smith, but Tigers held firm until the closing stages when Tayler Stephenson scored off a one-two with Shane Tuohey.

Tuohey limped off after missing with the conversion attempt and Rhinos finished with 12 men, but brought up the half-century with Frater’s second try.

Tigers got over Rhinos’ line in the second period, but Ethan Rooney’s touchdown was ruled out for an obstruction.