The Kippax product was not in the full-time squad a week before the current campaign began, but began training with the senior team at the start of pre-season, after Corey Hall’s sudden transfer to Wakefield Trinity.

At just 17, Betfred Super League looked a long way off, but Simpson impressed against Championship opposition in pre-season and for Rhinos’ lower grades and, with injuries mounting in the backs, found himself named in initial 21-man squads much sooner than expected.

After knocking on the door for several weeks, Simpson made his debut in Rhinos’ 16-14 Easter Monday defeat at Castleford Tigers, playing the full 80 minutes and is in the initial 20-man squad for Friday's visit of Toulouse Olympique.

Max Simpson. Picture by Allan Mckenzie/SWpix.com.

Reflecting on a whirlwind few days, Simpson said: “Jonesy [interim-coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan] rang me a couple of days beforehand and told me there was a good chance of being selected against Cas.

“Then it got confirmed on Easter Sunday.

“It has come pretty quickly, going from the academy and then I only stepped into first-grade a couple of days before pre-season started.

“If you had told me I was making my debut a few months later, I probably wouldn’t have believed you.”

Jones-Buchanan hailed Simpson’s performance against Tigers as “outstanding”.

The player himself reflected: “There are some bits I obviously need to work on and some bits I can be better at.

“It was a bit easier to find my feet in the second half, but it was hard to get into it in the first 20 to 25 minutes.

“All the boys were really supportive and the guys on my edge were helping me out, talking to me and getting around me.”

Simpson comes from a family of Rhinos fans, who were all at Monday’s game and said he has supported the team “since I was a little kid”.

So, as special as his first day as a Super League player was, the result - which left Leeds second from bottom in the table - took some of the shine off.

Simpson - who played in the right centre, alongside veteran winger Tom Briscoe - admitted: “I’m hurting to be honest, with coming that close to the win.

“It was great to make my debut and get the first one ticked off but we worked so hard to get the two points.

“It didn’t quite come, but we’re getting there.”

Injuries and suspensions have left Rhinos low on numbers and both Simpson and fellow teenager Jack Sinfield - who also made his debut against Castleford - are in contention to face Toulouse.

“Hopefully I’ll be playing,” Simpson said.

“It was great to make my Super League debut with Jack.