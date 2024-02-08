Leeds Rhinos youngster banned following pre-season clash with Bradford Bulls
Joe Diskin was suspended at an RFL disciplinary hearing after being charged by the match review panel with grade E head contact in an academy trial game against Bradford Bulls. Diskin challenged the charge, but the hearing ruled the grade was correct.
North Wales Crusaders’ Jonathan Smith was found banned guilty of guilty of grade E charge foul and abusive language during an 1895 Cup tieagainst Swinton Lions and suspended for five matches. Three community game players – Liam McLoughin (Orrell St James), along with Daniel Halmshaw and Liam Coe (both West Bowling) – will miss a combined total of 14 games for dangerous contact (Grade F), punching (Grade F) and Grade E punching respectively in their side’s recent Betfred Challenge Cup tie at Hammersmith Hills Hoists.