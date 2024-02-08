Leeds Rhinos youngster banned following pre-season clash with Bradford Bulls

Joe Diskin was suspended at an RFL disciplinary hearing after being charged by the match review panel with grade E head contact in an academy trial game against Bradford Bulls . Diskin challenged the charge, but the hearing ruled the grade was correct.

North Wales Crusaders’ Jonathan Smith was found banned guilty of guilty of grade E charge foul and abusive language during an 1895 Cup tieagainst Swinton Lions and suspended for five matches. Three community game players – Liam McLoughin (Orrell St James), along with Daniel Halmshaw and Liam Coe (both West Bowling) – will miss a combined total of 14 games for dangerous contact (Grade F), punching (Grade F) and Grade E punching respectively in their side’s recent Betfred Challenge Cup tie at Hammersmith Hills Hoists.