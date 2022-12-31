Leeds Rhinos' year in pictures: key moments from 12 months of highs and lows
The year 2022 was a rollercoaster ride for Leeds Rhinos.
After a promising pre-season, Rhinos won only one of their opening six matches and were heading towards a relegation dogfight when Richard Agar stepped down as coach in March.
Just one win from their first 10 games made it the worst start to a campaign in the club’s history, but interim-boss Jamie Jones-Buchanan steadied the ship and Rhinos were transformed under new coach Rohan Smith.
The Australian, whose uncle Tony Smith masterminded Rhinos’ 2004 and 2007 Super League triumphs, won 13 of his 19 games in charge and took Leeds all the way to their first Grand Final in five seasons.
It was a year which saw experienced players come and go – Zak Hardaker doing both – and some highly promising youngsters gain a first taste of top level action.
There was also success for Rhinos’ academy, women’s and physical disability sides.
The Yorkshire Evening Post chronicled it all. Here’s a pictorial review of an unforgettable 12 months.