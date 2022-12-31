The year 2022 was a rollercoaster ride for Leeds Rhinos.

After a promising pre-season, Rhinos won only one of their opening six matches and were heading towards a relegation dogfight when Richard Agar stepped down as coach in March.

Just one win from their first 10 games made it the worst start to a campaign in the club’s history, but interim-boss Jamie Jones-Buchanan steadied the ship and Rhinos were transformed under new coach Rohan Smith.

The Australian, whose uncle Tony Smith masterminded Rhinos’ 2004 and 2007 Super League triumphs, won 13 of his 19 games in charge and took Leeds all the way to their first Grand Final in five seasons.

It was a year which saw experienced players come and go – Zak Hardaker doing both – and some highly promising youngsters gain a first taste of top level action.

There was also success for Rhinos’ academy, women’s and physical disability sides.

The Yorkshire Evening Post chronicled it all. Here’s a pictorial review of an unforgettable 12 months.

1. Debut to forget James Bentley, Leeds' off-season signing from St Helens, was sent-off during his debut as Rhinos' Betfred Super League campaign began with a 22-20 home defeat by Warrington Wolves on February 12, live on Channel 4. Richie Myler hobbled off injured at the same time. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2. In the pink Rhinos' first win of the season came at the fourth attempt, away to Wakefield on March 3. Harry Newman was among the try scorers, but a hamstring injury wrecked his campaign. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3. Agar's exit Richard Agar resigned as coach on March 21, in the wake of Rhinos' 26-12 defeat at Salford. That was their fifth loss in the opening six games as Leeds made the worst start to a season in the club's history. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

4. JJB steps in Performances and team spirit improved during Jamie Jones-Buchanan's six-game spell as Rhinos' interim-coach. Jones-Buchanan, centre of picture, signed off with a home win over Hull KR on April 29. That was his second victory and he also picked up a draw, along with three defeats. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales