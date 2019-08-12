Leeds Rhinos won't appeal Brad Singleton's two-game ban

Leeds Rhinos will not appeal against a two-match suspension handed out to prop Brad Singleton.

The Rugby Football League's match review panel charged Singleton with committing a grade B high tackle in last Friday’s 48-8 win over Catalans Dragons.

Singleton, who was sent off for the tackle on Catalans’ giant front-rower Sam Kasiano, could challenge the panel’s verdict, but would risk having the suspension doubled if the disciplinary committee decided his appeal was “frivolous”.

Rhinos' interim-coach Richard Agar said: "We won't challenge it.

"He has got some form, he got a suspension against Castleford the other week.

"He [Kasiano] is six-foot six and he hit him on the chin so he will have to wear it and it gives an opportunity to some guys who have probably been unlucky to find themselves on the sidelines."

Singleton will miss Thursday's visit of St Helens and Leeds' trip to London Broncos two weeks later.

Front-rowers Mikolaj Oledzki and Nathaniel Peteru are in contention to replace Singleton against visitors St Helens on Thursday and other options include Jamie Jones-Buchanan and fit-again Stevie Ward;.

Ward has not played since suffering a knee injury against Saints in February, but warmed up with the team before last week’s game.

Agar insisted: "He had a chance, but it is important to stress we will take the utmost care with the decision.

"He has had three runs with the team and we need to see how he pulls up."

Agar reported no major injuries from the game against Catalans and no other Rhinos players were charged by the match review panel.

Centre Konrad Hurrell received a yellow card for a dangerous throw on Greg Bird, but the panel’s report stated: “Player attempts to grip leg of opponent to destabilise as opponent jumps up into contact affecting the grip of the player.

“Player doesn’t lift opponent’s limb high. Opponent tucks own head as other defender makes some contact on the upper body area. Sin Bin Sufficient.”

A similar verdict was issued on Catalans’ David Mead who was yellow carded for late contact with Leeds’ Jack Walker.

St Helens’ Matty Lees and Aaron Smith both avoided a ban despite being charged with grade A dangerous contact in the win over Warrington Wolves last Thursday.