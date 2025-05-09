Leeds Rhinos Women still as ambitious as ever despite high-profile departures, insists Lois Forsell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lois Forsell insists Leeds Rhinos Women remain as ambitious as ever despite a raft of high-profile departures.

The Rhinos have a youthful look for Saturday's Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan Warriors after losing Amy Hardcastle, Shona Hoyle and Caitlin Casey to St Helens in the off-season.

Sophie Robinson, Hanna Butcher and Zoe Hornby are among the other players to have moved on in the past year, while Caitlin Beevers, Evie Cousins and Ruby Enright are all sidelined through injury.

However, Forsell is backing a team packed with academy products to continue Leeds' proud record in the Challenge Cup.

"We're not looking at it any differently," said Forsell, whose side have reached the previous three finals.

"We're a team that is competitive and know we should be competing to be at the top. That doesn't change from year to year.

"We want to get to Wembley every year – and this year is no different. There is no reason why we shouldn't have that mindset.

"Every team has their own motivation. Saints want to get back to Wembley to retain the trophy, York have missed out in the past, we've got there and not won, and Wigan haven't got there yet.

Leeds Rhinos Women are targeting a Wembley return. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"It's exciting. These are the games we've been waiting for. These semi-finals have come at the right time. All four teams will be really looking forward to getting out there for a competitive fixture."

Like St Helens and York Valkyrie – who face off in the second semi-final on Sunday – Leeds and Wigan are familiar cup foes.

The Rhinos got the better of the Warriors in the previous two competitions at this stage but Forsell has braced her side for their biggest challenge yet.

"Wigan are improving year on year," she said.

Lois Forsell, left, introduces her players to Martin Offiah ahead of last year's Challenge Cup final. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"They've made lots of signings. They're a tough side and want to be like a Wigan team, which means being competitive across the park.

"We look different this year as well. Both teams are improving and I think it'll be a real good game."

Forsell is back in the Rhinos hot seat after returning from maternity leave.

The 33-year-old, who handed the reins over to Leon Crick last August, admits stepping away wasn't easy – but she took comfort knowing the team was in safe hands.

York Valkyrie return to the scene of their Grand Final success this weekend. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It was really difficult but I was lucky in a sense that I had really good people in those roles so I could just relax and have that time for my family and for me," said Forsell.

"I wouldn't have been able to give the girls my 100 per cent. It's important they got that from someone – and they 100 per cent got that from Leon, Laura (Wilson), Ellis (Pascall) and people like that.

"It's hectic but it's nice to be back. I'm sure a lot of women would agree that it's nice to have a role away from being mum."

A familiar semi-final line-up presents York with the chance to avenge their defeats to St Helens at the same stage in 2023 and 2024.

Saints have fresh memories of their painful Grand Final loss to the Valkyrie on home soil last October but Lindsay Anfield's side are just as driven in their bid to reach Wembley for the first time.

"They're going to be highly motivated but equally we are," said Anfield ahead of the clash at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

"We've watched a lot of footage of the past two semi-finals of the girls crying and conceding tries. It's not a great look and not a great feeling.

"We need to use that emotion to make sure we walk into that stadium as we did in the Grand Final ready to go."