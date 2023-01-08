The April 9 blockbuster will be the first part of a Super League double header, with Rhinos’ men taking on Huddersfield Giants the same afternoon.

All Rhinos’ home Super League games will be played at Headingley as curtain-raisers to men’s matches.

Women’s Super League’s other 10 clubs - including Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers - kick off a week later, on Sunday April 16.

Caitlin Beevers scores for Rhinos against York in the 2022 Betfred Womens Super League Grand Final.Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Castleford open their campaign at home to promoted Salford Red Devils and Rovers, who are also in Super League group two, play host to Barrow.

England’s women have a Test against France in Warrington on April 29 and the group stage of the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup will then take centre stage for a month.

Super League returns on Friday, May 26, with another blockbuster at Headingley as Leeds face St Helens in a repeat of last year’s Challenge Cup final.

The last round of regular-season games is on the weekend of September 8-10, after which the top four of group one will contest semi-finals leading to the Grand Final on the weekend of October 7-8.

The team finishing top of group two will secure automatic promotion to the expanded eight-team top-flight in 2024, with play-offs to determine the second promoted team.

Leeds finished third in the table last year, but saw off Saints in the semi-finals before beating league leaders York in the title decider.

The draw for the group stage of the Women’s Challenge Cup, which includes Leeds-based Oulton Raidettes who won the Championship last season, takes place at Wembley on Thursday, January 12.

Betfred Women’s Super League 2023 selected fixtures

(Matches to be played on the men’s team’s ground unless stated).

April

Sun 9: Leeds Rhinos v York Valkyrie (kick-off tbc).

Sun 16: Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos (2pm), Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils (2pm), Featherstone Rovers v Barrow Raiders (noon).

May

Fri 26: Leeds Rhinos v St Helens (5.30pm).

Sun 28: Featherstone Rovers v Castleford Tigers (noon).

June

Sun 11: Barrow Raiders v Castleford Tigers (noon), Leigh Leopards v Featherstone Rovers (2pm, at Twist Lane).

July

Sun 2: Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos (2pm at Victoria Park), Bradford Bulls v Castleford Tigers (5.15pm), Featherstone Rovers v Salford Red Devils (noon).

Sun 9: Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos (Robin Park, noon), Featherstone Rovers v Bradford Bulls (noon), Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards (2pm).

Sun 16: York Valkyrie v Leeds Rhinos (noon), Barrow Raiders v Featherstone Rovers (noon), Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers (noon, venue tbc).

August

Sun 6: Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants (12.30pm), Castleford Tigers v Barrow Raiders (2pm), Featherstone Rovers v Leigh Leopards (noon).

Sun 20: Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves (12.30pm), Castleford Tigers v Featherstone Rovers (2pm).

September

Sun 3: St Helens v Leeds Rhinos (1pm), Bradford Bulls v Featherstone Rovers (5.15pm), Leigh Leopards v Castleford Tigers (2pm, at Twist Lane).

Fri 8

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors (5.30pm).

