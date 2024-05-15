Leeds Rhinos Women eye Wembley redemption but Lois Forsell warns of Wigan Warriors threat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds Rhinos Women feel ready to right the wrongs of last year’s Wembley experience but Lois Forsell has warned her side to not look past Wigan Warriors.

The two-time winners were involved in the first-ever Challenge Cup final held at the national stadium in 2023 but have painful memories after losing 22-8 to St Helens.

"We were proud to make history and be there in the final but we were really disappointed with the result and know we can be better this year," said Forsell.

"I think it would be different this time around if we were to get there. We've done it now and know what to expect because it was very much an unknown last year. That massively played into the day for players and staff.

"The novelty of playing there will never wear off because it's an amazing stadium and the pinnacle of everyone's career playing in finals like that – but we've got to focus on this weekend first."

Sunday's Totally Wicked Stadium date with Wigan is a repeat of last year's semi-final, which was won 16-4 by Leeds.

The Warriors went on to give eventual champions York Valkyrie a scare in the play-offs and have made a positive start to this season, winning all three Super League games in the early stages of Denis Betts' tenure.

Wigan have yet to beat one of the top sides but Forsell believes they are close to turning the big three into a big four.

"I think they showed last year that they are heading in that direction and that they are a decent side," she said.

"You know it's going to be physical and you know they've got some great athletes who will catch you if you switch off.

"Even last year in the semi-final, they challenged us and it was real close at half-time. We know it's going to be a tough game and have got to be really focused.

"They're up there in the top four. We're looking forward to playing them this weekend."

The Rhinos are the only other side with a 100 per cent record in the Women's Super League following a 16-10 win over York at the LNER Community Stadium last Sunday.

After seeing her team make serene progress in league and cup in the opening months of the campaign, Forsell was grateful for a timely hit-out against one of Leeds' biggest rivals.

"It's gone really well, other than picking up a few injuries along the way," she said on the club's start to the season.

"We've come through the early rounds and had a really tough contest against York last weekend.

"We're happy with that result and needed a game like that. It means you're ready to go and makes you switch on for a massive game.

"To be in a game where we had some high-pressure moments and lots of contact and physicality, and had to really compete is good for us in preparation."