Leeds Rhinos Women 64 Wigan Warriors Women 6: Georgia Roche shines in 11-try rout

Courtney Winfield-Hill was missing, but stand-off Georgia Roche had an outstanding game, including a couple of goals and Sam Hulme, who took over at scrum-half, kicked 10 goals from 11 attempts.

Rhinos scored four tries in a blistering eight-minute spell en-route to taking a 36-0 half-time lead.

Zoe Hornby began the rout after 13 minutes and Fran Goldthorp crossed three later, after collecting a rebound when Wigan’s Rebecca Greenfield and Kerrie Evans collided under a high kick.

Rhinos' Georgia Roche. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Roche went over after a charge by Danielle Anderson and then scored a brilliant solo try moments later to make it 24-0.

Wigan’s Beth Hayes was held up over the line in their only first half chance, before Alex Barnes crossed on 33 and 36 minutes.

The second half was a similar story. Zoe Hornby got the scoreboard ticking over again six minutes in and Sophie Robinson bagged a brace of tries to bring up the half century by the hour.

Sam Hulme had an outstanding night with the boot. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos had set themselves a target of keeping a clean sheet, but Mark Coleman sliced through to spoil that 13 minutes from time, Sinead Doria converting.

Leeds, though, had the last laugh as Danielle Anderson and Keara Bennett scored late tries.