Rhinos ran in 12 tries, scoring 38 points in a blistering second-half, including a hat-trick from full-back Fran Goldthorpe.
The hosts struggled with the wet conditions in the opening 40, but adapted much better after the break, when Winfield-Hill also got her kicking radar working.
Rhinos were 10-0 up inside as many minutes, Keara Bennett going over from close range and then Zoe Hornby stepping into a gap inside Leeds’ half, in the set from the restart and racing away for a spectacular solo try
Amelia Brown, Giants’ pacy right-winger, matched that with a brilliant long-range touchdown at the end of the opening quarter.
Winfield-Hill sent Caitlin Beevers in for a try to restore the 10-point gap; touched down herself, running through to gather her own kick and then provided a fine long pass to Sam Hulme for the hosts’ fifth try which made it 22-4 at the break.
Two tries in four minutes straight afterwards - following an error by the visitors from the kick-off - both from Goldthorp, set the tone for the second half which was played out almost entirely in Giants’ 20.
Winfield-Hill scored her second and then put Elycha Watson over; Georgia Roche crossed before her pass set-up Goldthorpe’s hat-trick touchdown and Hulme went in for her second, off a long ball from the captain.
Leeds Rhinos Women: Goldthorp, Gaines, Butcher, Beevers, Hulme, Roche, Winfield-Hill, Anderson, Bewnnett, Lumley, Frain, Watson, Hornby. Subs Eatrnshaw-Cudjoe, Lacey, Lockwood, Barnes.
Huddersfield Giants Women: Curkey, Coates, Howey, Stott, Brown, Townend, Grady, Davis. Oates, Hawkins, Rowe, Thompson, Naidole. Subs Davidson, Goddard, McCarthy, Burwood.
Refere: Adam Johnson (St Helens).