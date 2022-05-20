Leeds Rhinos Women 60 Huddersfield Giants Women 4: Courtney Winfield-Hill shines in milestone match

Captain Courtney-Winfield-Hill celebrated her 50th appearance for the club by scoring  20 points - from two tries and six goal goals as Leeds Rhinos got their Women’s Super League campaign off to a flying start with a 60-4 demolition of Huddersfield Giants in Friday's Headingley curtain-raiser.

By Peter Smith
Friday, 20th May 2022, 8:40 pm

Rhinos ran in 12 tries, scoring 38 points in a blistering second-half, including a hat-trick from full-back Fran Goldthorpe.

The hosts struggled with the wet conditions in the opening 40, but adapted much better after the break, when Winfield-Hill also got her kicking radar working.

Rhinos were 10-0 up inside as many minutes, Keara Bennett going over from close range and then Zoe Hornby stepping into a gap inside Leeds’ half, in the set from the restart and racing away for a spectacular solo try

Fran Goldthorp scored three of Rhinos' 12 tries against Giants. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Amelia Brown, Giants’ pacy right-winger, matched that with a brilliant long-range touchdown at the end of the opening quarter.

Winfield-Hill sent Caitlin Beevers in for a try to restore the 10-point gap; touched down herself, running through to gather her own kick and then provided a fine long pass to Sam Hulme for the hosts’ fifth try which made it 22-4 at the break.

Two tries in four minutes straight afterwards - following an error by the visitors from the kick-off - both from Goldthorp, set the tone for the second half which was played out almost entirely in Giants’ 20.

Winfield-Hill scored her second and then put Elycha Watson over; Georgia Roche crossed before her pass set-up Goldthorpe’s hat-trick touchdown and Hulme went in for her second, off a long ball from the captain.

Jasmine Earnshaw-Cudjoe on the attack for Rhinos against Giants. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Leeds Rhinos Women: Goldthorp, Gaines, Butcher, Beevers, Hulme, Roche, Winfield-Hill, Anderson, Bewnnett, Lumley, Frain, Watson, Hornby. Subs Eatrnshaw-Cudjoe, Lacey, Lockwood, Barnes.

Huddersfield Giants Women: Curkey, Coates, Howey, Stott, Brown, Townend, Grady, Davis. Oates, Hawkins, Rowe, Thompson, Naidole. Subs Davidson, Goddard, McCarthy, Burwood.

Refere: Adam Johnson (St Helens).

