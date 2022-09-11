Leeds Rhinos win PDRL title and reach academy Grand Final

Rhinos’ academy, coached by Chev Walker, will travel to St Helens for the title decider after a 23-12 semi-final win over Warrington Wolves at Headingley.

Leeds, who finished second on the table behind Saints, went behind to a Zac Bardsley-Rowe try, but hit back to lead 12-6 through touchdowns from Bailey Aldridge and Alfie Edgell, both converted by Jack Sinfield.

The visitors levelled just before the interval when Josh Lynch crossed and Leon Hayes landed his second conversion.

Rhinos celebrate winning the PDRL Grand Final. Picture by Tom Pearson/SWpix.com.

But crucially, Rhinos got the ball back from the restart and Shane Tuohey went over for a try which Sinfield approved to send Leeds in 18-12 ahead.

Warrington pressed strongly in the second half, but Sinfield landed a drop goal to edge Rhinos two scores clear before Riley Lumb’s try two minutes from time sealed their place in the final.

Rhinos’ physical disabilities rugby league (PDRL) side beat Warrington Wolves 16-6 in a semi-final at Belle Vue Sports Village in Manchester, before a golden point win over Wakefield Trinity in the Grand Final.

Tom Kaye, Scott Gobin and Pete Clarke were Rhinos’ semi-final try scorers, with Kaye and Gobin each adding a conversion.

Leeds Rhinos; Ryan Owens scores the golden-point winning try against Wakefield Trinity in the PDRL Grand Finbal. Picture by Tom Pearson/SWpix.com.

In the 25-minute final, league leaders Trinity went ahead through a try by Ben Reynolds, but England Lions captain Gobin touched down and also converted to send the teams into extra-time.

It took Leeds less than a minute to break the deadlock, Ryan Owens’ try sealing a 10-6 win and the title.

Castleford Tigers finished fifth following a 16-8 win over Bradford Bulls.